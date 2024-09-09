How to style a green saree: 5 ways to pull off an elegant look like Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and others

No matter how much you love your breezy dresses and classic denim jeans, nothing exceeds the elegance of a saree. Just by choosing the right fabric and color, you can always find a saree for almost every occasion. On top of it all, a green saree holds a different place altogether for the freshness it brings and the vibrancy it adds. Looking for some inspiration to ace green sarees? Who better than our beloved Bollywood divas to turn to?

Here we have curated a list including the best green saree looks served by the beauties. Let’s zero in without any further ado.

Rashmika’s vivid green number with personalized potli bag

Rashmika Mandanna effortlessly embraced her ethnic side in a green saree from the shelves of the brand Torani. Exuding unmatched glamor, the six yards of elegance featured an enchanting green shade adorned with intricate golden embroidery throughout. What makes the patterns stand out is the striking contrast between the vivid green and the delicate white embroidery. She paired it with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse and a dori at the back, seamlessly blending classic and modern elements.

Rashmika also added a quirky twist to her look with a matching potli bag. Blending with the hues of her ensemble, her potli bag came with a heart-shaped design and personalized name initials. To make the overall look appear more blingy, she accessorized her look with a gold choker and chandelier earrings. She finished off her look with dewy makeup and styled her luscious hair into a neat bun, adorned with multiple red roses.

Pooja’s saree-torial charm in a vibrant lightweight pick

Impressing fashion police with her saree-torial charm, Pooja Hegde also stepped out in a stunning green six-yard wonder. With exquisitely embroidered borders and tassel detailing along the pallu, the saree blended with the elegant personality of the actress. Pooja gave a modern touch to her look with a matching sleeveless blouse that had a plunging sweetheart neckline.

We must say that Pooja’s choice of pearl-encrusted jhumkas and an emerald green diamond ring were a perfect pick for her saree. Even with her makeup, she did not go overboard and decked up in subtle makeup. Pooja rounded off her look with a black bindi and open wavy tresses.

Janhvi’s modern touch to georgette green saree

The gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor attended the trailer launch of her film Bawaal wearing a green contemporary saree; that was indeed a jaw-dropping wardrobe pick. Crafted over a sheer green saree fabric, the stunning drape featured a thin embellished border, which she paired with a contrasting blue textured halter blouse. For added charm to the traditional silhouette, Janhvi picked a bright green and blue combination. Her halterneck blouse contributed to her oh-so-glamorous look.

With her sleek pair of earrings and nude makeup look accentuating her features with perfected brows, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a hint of nude glossy lips. The minimalistic approach to adding glam with makeup allowed Janhvi’s natural beauty to shine through.

Alia’s Kanjeevaram silk saree with brocade pattern

Alia Bhatt, for a promotional event of RRR, decided to make heads turn in a gorgeous green Kanjeevaram silk saree that had a pretty gold border. The stunning ensemble crisply draped across the shoulder with its gold embroidery gleaming through proved nothing can go wrong with a traditional pick. Alia paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse, creating a monochrome look that is both elegant and classy at the same time.

With a small bindi, she added feminine grace to her look. Further, her hair tied in a sleek bun, which she adorned with gajra, finished off her look. For makeup, she went with her signature style, characterized by a subtle base, a hint of tint and a nude lip shade for a glam touch.

Madhuri’s Raw Mango saree for an elegant touch

Madhuri Dixit Nene has always been a saree loyalist. In September 2022, she went timeless with a Raw Mango six-yard staple. The gorgeous emerald green drape by Raw Mango also had a touch of brocade to it via her half-sleeved blouse adorned with floral and foliage patterns. The beautiful traditional ensemble was further accented with Raw Mango’s signature ‘barfi’ pattern, floral motifs at the center and a border lined with ‘Kiran’.

The actress chose a microbindi and jhumkas to accessories her look. Her Curio Cottage earrings encrusted with emerald drops and kundan stones accentuated the overall look. She styled her hair in soft curls, which she kept open. For the beauty bit, she went for shades of bronze and nude glossy lipstick, highlighting her already striking features.

