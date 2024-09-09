5 celeb-inspired Kaleera designs for wedding: Customised doves of love for Alia Bhatt to Sun, moon and stars for Kiara Advani

Kaleera, the traditional wedding accessory meant to bring good luck to the bride and remind her of the family after the wedding, has been worn by most B-town brides. While earlier it was traditionally worn only by Punjabi brides, Kaleeras have now gradually become a popular accessory for brides following other cultures as well.

Typically its shape resembles a coconut, which symbolizes prosperity and abundance in her new home. Brides now love experimenting with the designs as per their preferences and values.

Such is the penchant for customized Kaleeras that even our Bollywood divas have been captured flaunting the same on their wedding.

Helping them with their thoughtful additions to Kaleeras is Mrinalini Chandra, their go-to designer. Here we have curated a list of 5 Kaleera designs inspired by Bollywood actresses.

1. Alia Bhatt

Back in April 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate wedding ceremony, with their close friends and family in attendance. The duo made for the most elegant bride and groom. However, what stood out were Alia’s customized Kaleeras featuring clouds, waves, stars, sun, sunflowers, doves of love and of course Ranbir’s favorite symbol, ‘the infinity’.

2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023, dishing out major goals. While all things were sparkly and pastel-hued, Kiara’s customized Kaleera grabbed a lot of attention as they were a beautiful ode to her love for Sidharth. It featured the actor’s beloved dog Oscar, who passed away just a year before their wedding. That’s not all. Kiara made sure to keep it all about love and mischief by incorporating their favorite travel destination, Rome and the initials of their names. Further hidden in the details of these accessories were the moon and butterflies.

The minimalist kaleeras blended perfectly with the beige aesthetic of her wedding, speaking volumes of her attention to detail when it came to choosing a perfect look for her special ceremonies.

3. Rakul Preet Singh

Take cues from Rakul Preet Singh if you want to honor your loved ones at your wedding with Kaleeras. Taking an unconventional route, she engraved special messages from her loved ones onto her customized Kaleeras by Mrinalini Chandra. Sharing details about Rakul’s kaleeras, Chandra wrote, “We loved making bespoke ‘Enveloped in Love’ Kaliras for you.” Further hidden in the details of her kaleeras are the initials of her name. She paired the kaleeras with pink choodas, seamlessly matching her wedding attire, which was nothing short of dreamy.

4. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra wore the dreamiest outfits at her wedding with AAP politician Raghav Chadha. However, her Kaleeras caught the most attention, as they truly stood out due to their unique elements. She decided to customize her Kaleeras with the initials of her and Raghav’s name, the symbol of Ek Onkar, a coffee mug, a red London bus, and a telephone booth, all of which hold a special place in the duo’s heart. The champagne gold Kaleeras were further paired with bubblegum pink pearls and kundan-laced choodas, perfectly blending with the bride’s vibrant personality.

5. Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty’s wedding with KL Rahul was a dreamy affair that took place in their Khandala home. Her Kaleera designer, Mrinalini Chandra, shared a closer look at her customized style statements and stated that they were inscribed with meaningful Sanskrit vows. Symbolizing everything that a beautiful relationship can encompass. The Kaleeras also featured 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers dancing around sunshine, capturing the essence of the vows taken by the couple.

