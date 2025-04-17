Ananya Panday-approved 5 glam looks for 5 pre-wedding ceremonies to slay like diva

Ananya Panday loves to dress up, and her everyday outfits are proof of it. Always snapped in style, she is a pro at curating ethnic looks. With wedding season almost here, these are the 5 ensembles from the star’s wardrobe that should totally be on your fashion wishlists.

Haldi

With new trends emerging, haldi looks are usually curated in white, yellow, or pink. Ananya pulled up in a yellow saree for an event, and you can totally recreate this look for a haldi function. She wore a simple saree with an embroidered border.

Advertisement

Her blouse mirrored the same design as the border and boasted a sleeveless and square-neck style. With a sleek bun and flowers in her hair, she accessorized with a minimal choker necklace and round, studded ear tops.

Mehendi

The dhoti skirt is definitely making waves and should be on your wedding outfit wishlist. Hopping onto this wagon, the Call Me Bae actor wore a 3-peice outfit. Starting with a deep-neck blouse in beige, she completed her attire with a neon green asymmetrical pleated skirt and threw on a jacket in the same color.

Leaving her hair untied, she accessorized with statement earrings and a wide bracelet. She matched it with beige jootis and opted for a nude makeup base.

Pool Party

For one of her vacation looks, Ananya Panday slayed in a pretty monokini, perfect for a pool party. With an orange color palette, the swimsuit featured spaghetti straps and cut-out detailing on the tummy. Keeping it stylish, the diva added a wrap-around skirt to her look.

Advertisement

Swaying on a different side, the overall flaunted printed tropical pattern in shades of pink, green, and beige. Letting the beach hair do the talking, she accessorized with a simple necklace and minimal earrings in a gold-tone.

Sangeet /Cocktail Night

Posing in beautiful sunset hues, the Liger actor fashioned a sparkly saree in nude color. Delivering ultimate fashion goals for a cocktail night, she went for a ready-to-wear saree. With studs all over, she matched it with a square-neck blouse mirroring the same detailing as the saree.

Flaunting her styled straight locks, she accessorized with a single kada and studded ear tops. Leaning on the simple side, she chose a nude base for her makeup and kept it super cute with blush and peachy lip gloss.

Wedding Day

Let’s get to the main event, the actual D-day. Playing in classic wedding shades, you can steal this maroon lehenga from Panday’s closet. With floral embroidery all over, the blouse was detailed with studs, a deep V-neck style, and a square back design.

Advertisement

The skirt featured a patchwork pattern in the shades of pink, maroon, and beige and mirrored the same embroidery as the blouse. Showing off her styled wavy locks, she fashioned a kundan-studded maang tika and a stack of bangles.

What do you think of Ananya Panday’s wedding lookbook?

ALSO READ: 5 denim jeans styles for everyday wear: Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday