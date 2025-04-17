Ananya Panday-approved 5 glam looks for 5 pre-wedding ceremonies to slay like diva

Namrata Shirodkar meets Nick Jonas Samay Raina Namrata Shirodkar Alia Bhatt Jaat vs Sikandar Day 7 Box Office Siddharth birthday Gauri Khan Karan Johar Jaat vs Gadar 2 Day 7 Box Office Ranga Billa Case

By Shweta Patokar
Published on Apr 17, 2025  |  06:21 PM IST |  3K
PC: Psudo, Sheldon Santos, Ananya Panday, Instagram

Ananya Panday loves to dress up, and her everyday outfits are proof of it. Always snapped in style, she is a pro at curating ethnic looks. With wedding season almost here, these are the 5 ensembles from the star’s wardrobe that should totally be on your fashion wishlists. 

Haldi

PC: Psudo, Sheldon Santos, Ananya Panday, Instagram

With new trends emerging, haldi looks are usually curated in white, yellow, or pink. Ananya pulled up in a yellow saree for an event, and you can totally recreate this look for a haldi function. She wore a simple saree with an embroidered border.

Her blouse mirrored the same design as the border and boasted a sleeveless and square-neck style. With a sleek bun and flowers in her hair, she accessorized with a minimal choker necklace and round, studded ear tops. 

Mehendi 

PC: Psudo, Sheldon Santos, Ananya Panday, Instagram

The dhoti skirt is definitely making waves and should be on your wedding outfit wishlist. Hopping onto this wagon, the Call Me Bae actor wore a 3-peice outfit. Starting with a deep-neck blouse in beige, she completed her attire with a neon green asymmetrical pleated skirt and threw on a jacket in the same color. 

Leaving her hair untied, she accessorized with statement earrings and a wide bracelet. She matched it with beige jootis and opted for a nude makeup base. 

Pool Party 

PC: Psudo, Sheldon Santos, Ananya Panday, Instagram

For one of her vacation looks, Ananya Panday slayed in a pretty monokini, perfect for a pool party. With an orange color palette, the swimsuit featured spaghetti straps and cut-out detailing on the tummy. Keeping it stylish, the diva added a wrap-around skirt to her look. 

Swaying on a different side, the overall flaunted printed tropical pattern in shades of pink, green, and beige. Letting the beach hair do the talking, she accessorized with a simple necklace and minimal earrings in a gold-tone. 

Sangeet /Cocktail Night 

PC: Psudo, Sheldon Santos, Ananya Panday, Instagram

Posing in beautiful sunset hues, the Liger actor fashioned a sparkly saree in nude color. Delivering ultimate fashion goals for a cocktail night, she went for a ready-to-wear saree. With studs all over, she matched it with a square-neck blouse mirroring the same detailing as the saree. 

Flaunting her styled straight locks, she accessorized with a single kada and studded ear tops. Leaning on the simple side, she chose a nude base for her makeup and kept it super cute with blush and peachy lip gloss. 

Wedding Day 

PC: Psudo, Sheldon Santos, Ananya Panday, Instagram

Let’s get to the main event, the actual D-day. Playing in classic wedding shades, you can steal this maroon lehenga from Panday’s closet. With floral embroidery all over, the blouse was detailed with studs, a deep V-neck style, and a square back design. 

The skirt featured a patchwork pattern in the shades of pink, maroon, and beige and mirrored the same embroidery as the blouse. Showing off her styled wavy locks, she fashioned a kundan-studded maang tika and a stack of bangles. 

What do you think of Ananya Panday’s wedding lookbook? 

