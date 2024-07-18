Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor’s 7 fashionable looks to take inspiration from to twin with your sister in style

When it comes to Bollywood’s celebrity siblings whose fashion choices are simply iconic, Gen-Z Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi are at the top of the list. The stunning sister duo has a flair for setting trends and have made headlines not just with their personal style but also their chic, coordinated looks that are truly noteworthy.

If you have a sister who you love to dress up with,Janhvi and Khushi are the best sibling fashionistas to take inspo from! Whether it’s fabulous ethnic attires or sizzling dresses fit for your resort wardrobe, we have curated 7 sisterly fashion moments of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor who show us how it's done.

Janhvi and Khushi embrace their roots with the South Indian half-saree

For the Dhanteras celebration, Janhvi and Khushi picked complementing traditional South Indian silk half-sarees in vibrant hues. Janhvi wore a violet and gold saree, paired with a gleaming lavender blouse. Khushi matched her vibe with a deep pink and turquoise saree. Posing together, their ethnic ensembles not only were a tribute to their mother Sridevi’s Southern heritage but also looked perfect for ushering in festive blessings.

Both the sisters twinned in a half-up hairstyle and muted rosy-cheeked glams, accessorized with diamond jewelry, Janhvi opted for a layered necklace and jhumkas, whereas Khushi kept it minimal with a pair of studs earrings and a simpler version of her sister’s necklace.

Sisters shine in traditional silk sarees at Anant-Radhika’s Jamnagar pre-wedding

At the pre-wedding celebration of Anant and Radhika Ambani at Jamnagar, Janhvi, and Khushi chose traditional silk sarees designed by Manish Malhotra. The elder sister wore the pink Pattu Pavadai saree with a peach skirt decked in gold embroidery and paired with a matching embellished blouse and dupatta enriched that featured exquisite motifs. The peach and pink silk saree was cinched at the waist with an emerald bejeweled belt.

On the other hand, Khushi wore an off-white and gold Kerala saree which was highlighted with woven motifs and gold embroidery and paired with a purple embroidered blouse and underskirt. Khushi’s saree was completed with a pearl and kundan belt with emerald accents.

Resplendent in traditional jewelery, the girls kept their make-up subtle but adorned their hair with fresh flowers. Janhvi added tropical blooms that mirrored the hues of her half-saree and Khushi’s elegant bun was decorated with a halo of white mogras.

Glamazon duo spill sass on Koffee with Karan in the chicest dresses

While gracing the Koffee couch, the Bawaal and Archies stars turned up the glamor quotient in monochromatic dresses. Janhvi chose a ruby-red halterneck fitted dress by Rasario with a keyhole cut-out in the front and a center slit at the bottom, paired with red patent leather heels; and Khushi wore a lemon yellow Zimmermann strapless mini dress with rosettes, with matching block heel sandals and a V-shaped diamond necklace.

Their hair fell free freely over their shoulders, side-swept in voluminous waves as the divas sported understated make-up with glossy pouts. Their sultry attires were a vision to behold, the red bodycon dress emphasized Janhvi’s curvaceous frame perfectly and Khushi flaunted her long dress in the short dress.

Pretty in pink, the sisters go Barbicore for Khushi Kapoor’s birthday bash

Twinning in pink party-ready dresses, birthday girl Khushi wore a figure-hugging ankle-length corset dress by House of CB in a blushing pastel hue and Janhvi more a sleeveless bodycon minidress by Oh Polly in neon pink. The sibling duo looked like real-life Barbies in their satin dresses but what made it special was the gesture of matching outfits on the younger sister’s birthday.

Both with pink heels and pink pouts that matched their monochrome looks, Khushi opted for breezy center-parted open hair and Janhvi sported an easy-going ponytail. The sisters even picked similar silver hoop earrings to complete their pink-tastic looks!

Janhvi and Khushi channel festive glamor in ruffled and sequinned attires

While attending a Bollywood wedding, Janhvi and Khushi donned complementing Manish Malhotra ensembles. Janhvi wore an icy blue all-over sequinned lehenga, paired with a cropped bralette with delicate straps and a ruffled dupatta. Meanwhile, Khushi wore a plunge neck sequinned gown in sunset hues with a feathery hem detail.

The attires suited their personas, the pale blue lehenga looked superbly graceful on Janhvi, while the vibrant orange bursting with youthful energy was the right pick for Khushi. They added statement diamond earrings to complete their modern-festive attire. Sleek center-parted hair and subtle makeup with glossy lips rounded off their looks.

The Kapoor squad rock-an- roll together in short, shimmery dresses

The sisters were spotted in striking sequinned mini dress for a party night. Janhvi went all out with a fitted pink dress and Khushi chose a backless silver dress from London-based label Postergirl that had a round hemline. Both outfits featured a halterneck with a plunging cowl.

They were joined by their cousin Shanaya Kapoor who wore a silver tube dress paired with white sneakers. The dazzling trio sported smokey eyes with glazed muted pink nude lips, accessorizing their attires with minimal jewelry.

Janhvi and Khushi ace ethnic elegance in a regal ghagra and saree

Radiant in festive looks, the sisters chose their traditional ensembles from Manish Malhotra’s Ruhaaniyat collection. Janhvi draped herself in a vivid yellow saree with a zari border, paired with an embroidered elbow-length sleeved blouse. She accessorized with diamonds and polki pearl earrings, while wavy tresses, kohl-lined eyes, and nude pink lipstick completed her look.

Khushi donned a dark blue full-sleeve peshwaz and a multi-colored floor-skimming ghagra. A sadri jacket and a sheer beige dupatta with an intricate border finished her royal look. Her glam was similar to her sister but she opted for a classy bun and a choker necklace to complete her attire.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are a dynamic fashion duo. They both have distinct aesthetics that we love individually but they look flawless together too. And impeccable style aside, whenever they come together it’s always a heart-melting moment.

Which one of these sisterly styles is your favorite? Comment now to share your thoughts with us.

