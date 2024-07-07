Janhvi Kapoor vs Ananya Panday fashion face-off: Who wore Rasario lace corset maxi dress worth Rs.1.9 Lakh better?

In the world of fashion, sometimes celebrities inadvertently step out in strikingly similar outfits, setting off a delightful fashion face-off conversation. From red carpets to casual outings, these fashion face-offs give us a peek into how different personalities put their unique spin on the same look.

We witnessed a fashion face-off between two stars Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor who wore the same lace corset maxi dress from the brand Rasario. Let’s dive into their chic clash and discover who wore it better.

Ananya Panday in black corset gown

Ananya Panday turned heads in a stunning black dress from Rasario. Her dress is crafted from lace and features sheer corset inserts that reveal just the right amount of skin, highlighting her curves. The strapless design drew attention to her neckline, while the draped diagonal skirt added drama and elongated her silhouette. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs.1,92,187.

Completing her all-black look with Swarovski chandelier earrings, the actress opted for a nude make-up palette, featuring subtle lipstick, dramatic winged eyeliner, and glowing cheeks. Her softly curled hair rounded her look off

Janhvi Kapoor in red corset gown

Janhvi wore a similar lace corset maxi dress in red like Ananya from the racks of Rasario. Her dress crafted from lace and satin featured sheer corset details that revealed some skin; The skirt flowed beautifully and cinched her curves, adding a sultry touch to her look. Her outfit came with a price tag of Rs.1,90,000.

Janhvi Kapoor nailed her makeup look with a soft-girl makeup look with subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara for fuller lashes, and dark eyebrows. Bright red blush was applied densely on her cheekbones. Deep rose lips completed her makeup look.

Her complexion glowed with a dewy base and highlighter, and soft contouring defined her features. Janhvi left her hair slicked to the side with slightly messy and wavy curls.

In this face-off, the question is: who wore their Rasario outfit better? No matter if your preference leans towards Ananya’s chic styling or Janhvi’s classic and sophisticated appearance.

There is no denying that the two are equally talented at expressing themselves through attire thus leaving unforgettable marks wherever they go. So, in our eyes, both are winners.

Do let us know in the comments whose look you liked better.

