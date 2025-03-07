Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday with elegance in no-makeup look and crochet-knit maxi dress worth ₹64,958

The cutest Kapoor member, Janhvi, celebrated her birthday yesterday (6th March), proving that effortless style is always a win-win. Her look can inspire others to elevate their wardrobe while embracing a relaxed vibe, ensuring both comfort and elegance. For her birthday celebration, the actress skipped high-glam ball gowns and opted for a simple yet chic maxi dress. Let’s dive into the details of her birthday outfit!

Amidst the celebrations, Janhvi Kapoor lit up the day with her bright smile. For the perfect birthday evening look, she slipped into a crochet-knit maxi dress from one of the most-loved celebrity brands, Maje Paris. This classic piece is priced at Rs 64,958. Adding to its elegance, the dress featured a sleeveless design with a square neckline. The intricate lace detailing throughout and the structured edge turned heads effortlessly.

Just like the Bawaal actress, if you’re not a fan of glamorous gowns or extravagant fashion, this crochet-knit maxi dress is the perfect go-to. You can style it effortlessly for special occasions, gatherings, shopping outings, or a casual day out with friends.

Now, moving on to styling—Janhvi kept it minimal yet striking. She skipped accessories, leaving her ears, neck, and wrists bare, with only a simple black thread wrapped around her arm. Despite the lack of jewelry, she exuded elegance. Her long tresses cascaded freely over her shoulders and chest, parted in the middle to frame her sharp facial features beautifully.

Her skin? It was absolutely glowing, thanks to her effortless no-makeup look. Choosing to highlight her natural beauty, Varun Dhawan’s new co-star added a subtle glossy finish with a hint of lip gloss.

For the final touch, Janhvi completed her birthday look with the Esme crystal-embellished flip-flops, valued at Rs 19,792.

Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday ensemble was a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity, effortlessly placing her natural beauty at the forefront. If you’d like to add a touch of glamour, you can elevate the look with delicate accessories like stud earrings, a dainty necklace, or a bracelet—turning it into a flawless masterpiece.