Kareena Kapoor carries Rs 4,18,349 black shoulder bag with kurta-jeans, her favorite fashion COMBO

The OG fashion diva, Kareena Kapoor, once again turned her appearance into a mini fashion show. Her outfit wasn’t extravagant, but the way she carried it created a moment. Channeling her inner Gen-Z energy, she made our Monday morning refreshing with her fuss-free look in an oversized kurta and wide-leg jeans. The details are simple but worth checking out. So, let’s dive into it!

The easygoing and desi vibe of wearing a kurta and wide-leg jeans is perfect as stated, and even Bebo couldn’t resist the feel of it. Giving her Monday energy a fuss-free touch, she decided to slip into a white kurta with a baggy fit. The lightweight silhouette ensured easy, breezy movement, while the button details—only halfway down the front—were closed for an elegant and graceful touch. The full sleeves and round neckline, with the top button left open to form a V-cut, made this kurta a perfect summer savior.

Kareena Kapoor’s white kurta is undeniably versatile and can be styled for various occasions, from daily wear to outings. Looking further into the details, she teamed it up with wide-leg jeans, showing that her current vibe is all about style and comfort. Giving it a traditional touch, you can also pair it with white palazzo pants. As mentioned, this look can be styled differently depending on the occasion.

The actress slipped into brown flats that screamed nothing but comfort. For accessories, she kept it simple yet luxurious with a Bottega Veneta shoulder bag worth Rs 4,18,349 and wore black sunglasses.

Here’s the twist: The Crew actress didn’t opt for much makeup and decided to keep her skin free from heavy glam—but definitely not without a show-stopper touch. She painted her lips with bold red lipstick, perfectly pulling all the details together. She also tied her hair back into a sleek bun, leaving no strands loose.

The actress’s everyday look in a white kurta and wide-leg jeans has become a popular choice among girls, and we can’t deny she was still slaying.

