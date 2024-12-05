Kareena Kapoor sticks to her mantra ‘Travel in style’, slays a casual airport look in cozy black overcoat, top and jeans

When it comes to effortless style, and appearances Kareena Kapoor is just unbeatable. With her knack for making the most basic outfit look stylish, the actress has been dominating the fashion industry for years now. Her mantra is always about ‘Travel in style’, and stood up to it every time. The actress was recently spotted jetting off in a black overcoat, and jeans. Let’s peep into her look.

As a recent addition to her travel diaries Kareena Kapoor was seen rocking casual outfits that were so Gen-Z approved. All set to beat winter chills, the actress wore a black overcoat. It featured long sleeves, and knee-length perfect for a classy appearance. For a cool touch, she kept the button open. Underneath it, she wore a printed white. Round neck, and length till waist, her choice of inner top was perfect. She was so cool to our eyes.

For the bottoms, she wore her all-time favorite jeans. Keeping comfort as her top priority, the actress paired her top layers with the cool wide-leg jeans. High-on waist, and foot-length, her pair of jeans is perfect for effortless everyday fashion. If you’re someone who wants to elevate your daily wear, then this Kareena Kapoor experimental look is worth giving a try.

Kareena Kapoor is a queen of minimal fashion, and we say this because even without many accessories she seems to be classy, and sassy. She just wore rings perfectly shining on her finger. For an extra oomph to her appearance, the actress opted for black sunglasses. The actress’s look is never complete without a practical touch.

To keep her essentials in one place, and add a glam edge to her airport look, the actress carried a brown bag. Adorned with long, and short straps, the versatile bag was perfect to hang on the shoulder, and even carry in arms.

Flaunting her natural skin, the actress opted for a no-makeup look showing that she’s glowing from the inside. Thanks to her healthy routine, and eating habits the actress’s skin looks flawless. As a final touch to her look, the actress decided to complete her look with white sneakers, perfect for an effortless comfy touch.

With this cozy and stylish outfit, Kareena Kapoor Khan proved that you don’t have to be always wrapped in a glamorous outfit. If done right, even the basic outfits can turn out to be the best fashion inspiration.

