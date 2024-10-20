Kareena Kapoor showcases a laid-back airport look, but Saif Ali Khan's ethnic look in a flared pants set steals the show

Post their anniversary, Bollywood’s favorite couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, were recently spotted at the Delhi airport with their two children, Jeh and Taimur. Known for their minimalist vibes, the couple looked effortlessly cool in their casual wear.

Bebo looked gorgeous in her casual outfit, featuring a red oversized tee and high-waisted blue jeans. The simple tucked-in style gave her a polished touch, while the loose wide-leg jeans kept her look relaxed and comfortable for travel. If you’re someone who likes to keep things low-key, this Kareena Kapoor-inspired outfit is the perfect fit for your next flight.

To accessorize her look, the Good Newwz actress opted for Gen-Z-approved golden layered hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring, which made for a statement look. She styled her hair in a sleek, classic low bun, tied back with a black hairband—perfect for laid-back vibes. To add a cool factor to her outfit, she chose her all-time favorite black sunglasses and went for a subtle red lipstick to keep things comfortable yet chic for her flight.

Another feature that caught our attention was her brown loafers. Perfect for travel, these slip-on shoes added a trendy edge to her outfit.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan graced our Instagram feed with his cool ethnic style. The actor was seen enjoying a family moment in a powder blue kurta set. This loose and comfortable outfit was just perfect for travel. His outfit featured a waist-length kurta with two pockets in the front, which he paired with matching loose bottoms, keeping his look traditional yet easygoing.

He accessorized his look with a shiny silver watch, and like Kareena, he kept it cool with black sunglasses. And how can we forget his stylish hair? He rocked his long hair, which was neatly kept back. This neat hairstyle kept his appearance low-maintenance yet sophisticated.

In an era where people often opt for stylish airport looks, this power couple kept it minimal, giving us a moment to appreciate their casual style.

What are you planning to wear on your next flight? Let us know in the comments below.

