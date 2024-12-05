Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli and Allu Arjun aka Pushpa bring their iconic characters to life with personalized hoodies

Pushpa: The Rule finally hit the theatres today on 5th December. The internet is buzzing with all kinds of talk, and among the hot topics are the film's two stars, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. These two have been in the headlines ever since they began promoting their film. Now, the latest pictures feature both looking cool and casual in the personalized hoodies. Let's take a closer look at the outfits.

Rashmika Mandanna wore the blue hoodie with ribbing on the sleeves and at the hem to make her Pushpa persona, Srivalli, come to life. These are highlighted by "Srivalli" written across the back in bold letters. She teamed it up with sleek black trousers and white sneakers, making for a perfectly effortless combination. Minimal makeup and open hair exuded relaxed elegance, and it completed her look.

On the contrary, Allu Arjun brought forth his character Pushpa Raj by making a statement in a denim hoodie with the name "Pushpa" boldly emblazoned on the back. He paired it with black pants, bringing in a rugged edge with his signature beard and tousled hair, perfectly encapsulating his on-screen avatar.

This dynamic duo does not only captivate audiences' eyes with their performances but also their relatable character-themed style. Laid-back but impactful looks make a powerful case for the fusion of fandom and fashion. Whether on the side of Srivalli or Pushpa Raj, these looks are guaranteed to inspire your next casual adventure!

Rashmika Mandanna has been constantly flaunting her obsession with personalised fashion during all the Pushpa promotions. One of her best looks was a show-stopping royal blue chiffon saree by Falguni and Shane Peacock. A feast for the eyes.

The saree was adorned with sparkling sequined borders coupled with exquisite beadwork at the pallu edges. But the best thing about the saree is that it had sparkling white bead embroidery along the length of the pallu, which spelt Srivalli, her beloved character from the Pushpa series.

Rashmika ,Mandanna wrapped herself beautifully in a saree with a matching sleeveless sequined-strapped backless blouse. It was a stylishly personalized outfit that revealed her innate ability to mix up such glam with sentiment and further solidified her status as one to watch in the style world.

Are you ready to take fashion cues from Pushpa 2's leading stars? Let us know which look you’re recreating!

