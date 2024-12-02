Kareena Kapoor surely doesn’t need extra shine as her Sabyasachi sequined saree is enough to spot Bebo from miles away

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s drip (a Gen Z term for outfit) is unreal. She always manages to level up her style game and shakes us with each appearance. This time, her saree look piqued our curiosity. For an event last night, December 1, 2024, the actress turned heads with her entry in a sequined saree that carried the right amount of boldness and elegance. Let’s break down the details of her fit.

For the event, Kareena Kapoor was a Sabyasachi girl. She wore a sequined saree from the ace designer’s collection, which was perfect for shifting the spotlight on her. Featuring silver work all over the saree, a perfectly draped bottom, and one side of the pallu attached to the blouse, we must say that she styled her wardrobe pick pretty gracefully. The other side of the pallu fell gently on her arms.

Her blouse was like a cherry on the cake, as it glamorized the ensemble even more! She paired her sequined saree with the silver string blouse. With the rich fabric, sleeveless details, and scooped neckline, her choice of blouse added the contemporary appeal. When we look at the back side, it’s backless and has spaghetti straps, giving her a whole new level of sass.

Bebo let her outfit be the focus point by keeping her accessories minimal. For a perfect fit check, the actress styled her look with silver stud earrings and rings. Her choice of minimally aesthetic accessories added the right touch of elegance without overshadowing her outfit.

What about her makeup game? Well, it was just WOW. Her makeup was perfectly balanced with a natural base and enhanced a bit with the perfectly blushed cheeks and subtle eyeshadow with highlighter shine at the lid. For a radiant and flawless finish, she chose nude lipstick that kept her appearance equally minimal yet impactful.

Her hair styled in a sleek bun added an effortless charm. Instead of keeping them open, the actress decided to tie them into a neat bun. We must say it was done so nicely that it kept her hair in place throughout the event.

Everything about Kareena’s Sabyasachi look was perfect for a glamorous event. And for Kareena, this saree absolutely worked—she was just bold, elegant, and so dreamy to feel real.

