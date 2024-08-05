Karisma Kapoor is a name that has been synonymous with Bollywood glamor for ages. In her era, the diva has reigned as the industry’s ultimate fashion icon for decades, and her influence on trends is undeniable. From her days as a fresh-faced diva to her current status as a sophisticated style maven, Karisma has consistently raised the fashion bar, inspiring generations.

Recently, the actress dropped her subtle style and served a shimmery and embellished party-ready style ensemble with a vibrant blue color. The floor-length gown looked all things amazing on the queen.

It’s quite safe to say that the Murder Mubarak actress has totally shown us how to slay the party-ready way with this look, and we adore that. Why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Karisma Kapoor’s sassy look?

Karisma Kapoor’s classy blue gown is made for modern divas:

Gowns have come a long way. From being students’ attire in the 12th century to being a royal pick for festive events and balls, and now, being a totally gasp-worthy staple in every celebrity’s wardrobe. And Karisma Kapoor recently showed us how they can also be the best choice for parties.

Karisma’s latest outfit was fashion finesse merged with party ready perfection, and we’re in awe of her style. It featured a floor-length gown that was just alluring. This dark ensemble, known as the Lyla Embellished Gown, was delicately crafted by the fashion mavens at Jenny Packham’s label. The statement pick also came with an extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 4,13,810.

The blue-hued floor-length gown had a form-fitting silhouette that hugged the Raja Hindustani actress’ curves at all the right places, accentuating them to perfection. Meanwhile, the pleated and free-flowing style at the edges also moved beautifully as the actress walked with charm and confidence. It was also created out of a sequined material with crystal work that enhanced the appeal of the whole look.

Even the high and circular neckline added a sophisticated touch to the look. However, the formal-looking shoulders with pads and incredible, pretty crystal droplets were the highlight of the whole look. The pretty piece was a total work of modern art. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress completed her pretty look with matching blue pumps, adding a rather well-harmonized appeal to the partylicious look.

Karisma Kapoor’s accessories and glam picks were also flawless:

Karisma’s attention to detail isn’t just limited to her outfit; even her accessories game is always on fleek, and this was undeniably true for her latest look. To go with an outfit as gorgeous and great as this one, the diva wisely opted for the minimalistic route. The list included pretty accessories like delicate silver earrings with ear-cuffs and shiny statement rings on her fingers. These choices perfectly added some additional bling factor to the look, elevating it perfectly.

Kapoor also went for a radiant makeup look with a glowy base. The diva chose to define her incomparably gorgeous eyes with matching blue eyeliner and volumizing mascara. She added some subtle pink blush for a pop of color and highlighted her cheeks to give them some extra charm. However, the matte pink lipstick was the highlight of the classy look.

Last but not least, Lolo rounded off her exquisite look with a tied-up hairstyle with her dark tresses pinned at the back from both sides. Even the combed-back base looked spectacular with her gown. This pick allowed for her accessories to be clearly visible while, also allowing her luscious locks to cascade freely at the back.

So, what did you think of Karisma Kapoor’s latest sparkly look? Are you feeling inspired to embrace the party fever? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

