Karisma Kapoor twirls her way into the festive season in ivory-gold anarkali and jacket set

Karisma Kapoor is a judge for India’s Best Dancer Season 4, the diva has set the bar high for style yet again, which makes us realize that age is but a mere number! If you have been following her latest sartorial choices, then you are aware that every outfit she dons deserves its moodboard. But let’s talk about the look that is making us want to hit the "add to cart" button instantly: her attractive Anarkali-jacket outfit. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit which is right in time for the festive season.

Karisma picked an ivory Anarkali having an asymmetrical hemline which made it different from the classic silhouette. The hem and neckline are bordered with golden lace to make it more regal without making it too showy – after all, Karisma always understands the concept of elegant appearance. And just when you thought the Anarkali couldn’t get any more stunning, she layered it with full sleeved embellished jacket

This isn’t just any jacket. We are talking about a piece with a mandarin collar and intricate golden embroidery that matches Anarkali to perfection. The entire appearance is enhanced with the elaborate embroidery, providing it an air of royalty and couture that is just a chef’s kiss. The combination of churidars which also have gold trim creates a complete blend of traditional and modern fashion making it ideal for events such as weddings and other festivities.

Let’s focus on accessories now! Karisma spiced up the look with just enough glamor. She chose gold hoop earrings from them to give an air of modernity to an otherwise conventional attire. The golden stacked bangles complemented her outfit’s gold detailing perfectly, while she completed the look by wearing golden heels that were subtly glittering.

Do not forget about the make-up! Karisma’s glimmering skin shone as beautifully as ever, and her nude lips kept the vibe fresh and natural. It was kohl, liner and just enough mascara that made her eyes look more attractive, bringing out a gentle appeal and adding a soft gaze to her look. In addition to this, she tied her locks back into a smooth tight ponytail with crown braids which gave the whole outfit playfulness and elegance.

Karisma Kapoor wore a jacket Anarkali in ivory from head to toe and it is a fantasy for every festive fashion lover. Whether you are looking for wedding inspiration or a perfect Diwali outfit, this look is everything you need to slay this season in style.

