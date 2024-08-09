Karisma Kapoor in black swimsuit worth Rs 36,945 paired with mustard shorts is sure to inspire your next holiday look
Karisma Kapoor posted pictures from her beach escapades, and her outfit, featuring a black swimsuit and mustard shorts, is what a stylish vacation should look like. Check out!
Karisma Kapoor has been spotted on a beach vacation recently and has been posting pictures of her holidays. In the pictures, she did not disappoint with her vacation fashion; she was wearing a black swimsuit with mustard shorts. Let’s delve into the details of her outfit.
In her latest Instagram update, Karisma looked stunning in a sleek black swimsuit from Slyvia Rhodes. The minimalist black swimsuit had halter-neck straps and a white stripe design on the neckline. The bodycon fit accentuated her frame. The swimsuit is worth Rs 36,945. She paired it with mustard shorts featuring drawstring details, which also added a pop of color.
In another set of photos, the actress layered her black swimsuit with a white shirt with crisp collars and full sleeves. This created a chic contrast with the black swimsuit. Her look is perfect for those moments when you want to move from the beach to a casual lunch or a stroll along the boardwalk while maintaining a relaxed air.
Complementing her beachwear, she opted for a wide-brimmed hat and black sunglasses, which gave her look a chic edge. Her other accessories included a black shoulder bag and black flat shoes. As for her makeup, she chose a fresh and natural complexion.
A dab of pink lipstick made it a little colorful while rosy cheeks drew out her natural radiance. Her eyes were adorned with the smooth line of the kohl, and her hair was styled in a half-tied look. Her accessories strike a balance between comfort and style, making them ideal for beach or poolside relaxation.
Karisma Kapoor’s vacation fashion is a perfect example of correctly incorporating classics with trends. She makes sure she has accessories and her makeup is done well just to capture a moment of relaxation beautifully. Whether Karisma is sunbathing on the shores of the sea or discovering new places, her vacation wardrobe is rather comfortable, fashionable, and classic.