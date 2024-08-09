Karisma Kapoor in black swimsuit worth Rs 36,945 paired with mustard shorts is sure to inspire your next holiday look

Karisma Kapoor has been spotted on a beach vacation recently and has been posting pictures of her holidays. In the pictures, she did not disappoint with her vacation fashion; she was wearing a black swimsuit with mustard shorts. Let’s delve into the details of her outfit.

In her latest Instagram update, Karisma looked stunning in a sleek black swimsuit from Slyvia Rhodes. The minimalist black swimsuit had halter-neck straps and a white stripe design on the neckline. The bodycon fit accentuated her frame. The swimsuit is worth Rs 36,945. She paired it with mustard shorts featuring drawstring details, which also added a pop of color.

In another set of photos, the actress layered her black swimsuit with a white shirt with crisp collars and full sleeves. This created a chic contrast with the black swimsuit. Her look is perfect for those moments when you want to move from the beach to a casual lunch or a stroll along the boardwalk while maintaining a relaxed air.

Complementing her beachwear, she opted for a wide-brimmed hat and black sunglasses, which gave her look a chic edge. Her other accessories included a black shoulder bag and black flat shoes. As for her makeup, she chose a fresh and natural complexion.

A dab of pink lipstick made it a little colorful while rosy cheeks drew out her natural radiance. Her eyes were adorned with the smooth line of the kohl, and her hair was styled in a half-tied look. Her accessories strike a balance between comfort and style, making them ideal for beach or poolside relaxation.

Karisma Kapoor’s vacation fashion is a perfect example of correctly incorporating classics with trends. She makes sure she has accessories and her makeup is done well just to capture a moment of relaxation beautifully. Whether Karisma is sunbathing on the shores of the sea or discovering new places, her vacation wardrobe is rather comfortable, fashionable, and classic.