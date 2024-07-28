Bikini babe: Take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how ace to beachwear fashion goals

Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to break the Internet with her dreamy swimwear looks. Away from the hustle and bustle of B-towns, Kareena makes sure to spend some quality time with her beloved husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh in serene locations. More vacations, more fashion statements as she keeps in touch with her fans through Instagram posts, constantly elevating her styling sense. Among all her looks, her beach vacay wardrobe has a fan base of its own.

Commemorating Kareena Kapoor’s beachwear fashion, we have picked out 5 of her beach-ready outfits that make us want to teleport to a vacation by the sea.

Kareena’s green monokini with shirt for cover up

Kareena Kapoor, for a casual day out during her latest vacation with family, chose a low-key dreamy green monokini. She topped the stunning outfit with a white and multicolored pinstriped shirt, adding a layer to her OOTD.

For further styling, she kept the few buttons of the shirt unbuttoned and folded her sleeves until her elbows. Adding a pop of color to her beach-ready OOTD with a green beachwear look.

Even with her accessories, she did not compromise a bit and perfected the look with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses. Do not miss her wedding solitaire on her ring finger. Complementing her breezy beach look was a top-knot bun neatly securing her tresses for a fuss-free appearance. She went all natural with her makeup for her beach getaway and completed the look with a hint of lip color.

Kareena’s red bikini layered with oversized shirt

Seems like Kareena loves combining comfort with oomph - something that only she can pull off. Previously, she dropped a picture featuring her with Saif and it has all the reasons why you’ll fall in love with the actress. Posing in style with hubby, Kareena radiated beauty in the picture. Wearing a red bikini which she covered up with a blue striped oversized shirt, the actress redefined beach fashion goals and how. Though she added a cover up, her swimwear peeked through the shirt, making her look smoking hot.

Keeping it easy going, she left her mid-length colored hair open and sealed the look with a no-makeup look. After all, who needs makeup with a face like Kareena’s? She accessorized her look by wearing tinted glasses which immediately accentuated her look.

Kareena’s Versace black swimsuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly the most stylish one, especially on a beach. Previously, when she stepped out soaking in the sun with her younger baby boy Jeh, we all were left gasping for breath.

Dressed in a classic black printed swimsuit from Versace, the actress definitely demanded our attention and we are here to give it to her. Guess what? Her swimsuit costs approximately Rs 34,800.

The wide-strapped beachwear featured a scoop neckline and came with a deep U back for an extra sass. With her hair tied in a messy bun, she looked absolutely breathtaking. Further, she flaunted her bare skin and no-makeup look, making a case for natural charm.

Kareena’s comfy black bikini top with bright pink bottom

Not everyone can pull off beach attire with grace and oomph. The actress put her best fashion foot forward when she visited the Maldives in 2022.

In a picture shared on Instagram, the Jaane Jaan actress proudly showed off her tanned skin in a black bikini top that boasted a deep plunging neckline, strappy halter neck and cropped hem flaunting her bare midriff. To pair the bikini top, she picked bright pink high waist bottoms, making a perfect swimwear pick for those not comfortable with monokinis.

Ditching accessories, Kareena kept it simple and complemented the attire with just a top bun. The picture also includes Baby Jeh, held safely by his mamma in her arms. In a pair of blue board shorts, Jeh is a cute bundle of joy, leaving us in awe with his captivating presence..

Kareena’s stunning red bikini set

Dreaming of beaches? Kareena Kapoor Khan’s beachwear fashion can add fuel to the fire. As we headed to pick out more looks, we came across another picture of the actress.

The snapshot captured the actress sunbathing with Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur. Her stunning red bikini in the picture grabbed our attention and why not? With halter neck detailing, and plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, the swimwear is perfect to enjoy a day at the beach. Finishing off her look was wet tresses which she kept open.

Time and again, Kareena Kapoor Khan has inspired us with her fuss-free, comfortable and travel-friendly beachwear looks.

Are you inspired with Bebo’s beachwear collection? Do tell us in the comments below!

