Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood’s most beloved fashion icons, consistently leaves her fans and followers feeling inspired, and her recent ethnic and elegant look was no different. She stepped out to attend Manish Malhotra’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at his house in Mumbai. For this auspicious and star-studded occasion, she opted to slay in a bright, bold red anarkali suit that legit rendered us speechless.

Let’s just have a look at the Don 3 actress’ statement-worthy vibrant red traditional ensemble for a major dose of Kiara Advani-approved ethnic fashion motivation.

When it comes to ethnic fashion, Kiara Advani always knows just how to lead the way. She effortlessly proved this with her bright red anarkali suit look. The classy set featured a long ankle-length and full-sleeved kurta, with a rather form-fitting silhouette that helped the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress by accentuating her curves and helping her flaunt her oh-so-enviable frame. It also had an alluring circular neckline with a well-pleated and free-flowing style that gracefully moved with the actress.

What made this set so special was the fact that it was entirely constructed out of floral-embroidered and delicate red lace, giving it that modern sheer touch. She also paired the kurta with matching highway and floor-length pants. The wide-legged style of these pants made the whole set look all the more classy and comfortable. She also added a matching sheer dupatta to slay the traditional look. Kiara also added classy gold sandals to complete the look.

Advertisement

Kiara kept her accessories minimalistic, opting for unique droplet earrings and matching rings that added a harmonious touch. These statement pieces donned by the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress demonstrated how to play with contrasting colors, and we loved her simple yet spectacular choices. The minimalistic approach added a bit of bling to her look without stealing the spotlight.

Advani also paired her elegant red-hued OOTN with a natural-looking base and just a touch of blush. Further, the nourishing lip gloss gave her lips a touch of sheen while keeping them soft and smooth. But it was her natural beauty and her gorgeous smile that had all of our attention.

Further, Kiara also chose to leave her dark tresses open, styled into a side-combed and naturally wavy look. This effortlessly manageable and elegant hairstyle allowed her beautiful face to be visible. Kiara Advani never compromises on style, sass, and comfort when it comes to creating her fashionable look, and that is exactly what sets her apart.

Advertisement

So, why did you think of Kiara Advani’s red anarkali look? Are you feeling inspired to slay? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor showcase simplicity never goes out of fashion in embroidered ethnic suits