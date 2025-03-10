Karisma Kapoor’s Kimono co-ord set worth Rs 15k is the perfect summer fashion staple

Summer is here and while we pack up our knitwear and sweaters, the inescapable urge to restock our wardrobes with easy-breezy outfits kicks in. Well, Karisma Kapoor's timing to inspire us all couldn’t have been any better. Recently, Lolo took to her Instagram to post a carousel of pictures in a breezy purple co-ord set worth Rs 15,000 from the Indian brand Studio Rigu, and we had to break down her stylish-chic outfit for you. So, let’s get started!

Karisma’s charismatic co-ord set is a striking blend of Indian ethnic kurta-pant and Japan’s traditional Kimono. Thoughtfully made with vegan silk, Lolo’s Kimono kurta features a round neckline with silver beaded details tucked on its trim. The flowy fabric pleated and ruched at the neckline billowed freely on the bodice, cascading towards the hemline.

Advertisement

The elegant purple co-ord set, made with vegan silk, highlighted digitally printed Sakura print in white cupro fabric. The alluring Sakura print added an abstract artistry to the garb.

Regarded as the Force of Fashion, Karisma Kapoor posed like an iconic diva flaunting her eccentric co-ord set’s Kimono sleeves. The summer-perfect ensemble came with matching straight-fit pants, elevating the overall charm.

For the make-up, Karisma opted for a striking glam look. She accentuated her mesmerizing blue-green eyes with a dark kohl-lined glaze and balanced the day glam with shimmery nude pink lips. Lolo accessorized her look subtly with dainty hoop tops and a couple of finger-rings.

Advertisement

The Murder Mubarak actress kept her hair elegantly styled with sections of her front hair tucked neatly at the back, leaving the rest of her hair resting stylishly on her shoulders.

When it comes to fashion, Karisma is a force to be reckoned with. From her era-defining statement looks to her contemporary modified Indian wear ensembles; Kapoor has had a decades-spanning fashion influence on her fans. Undoubtedly, the 50-year-old style icon is still making fashion waves with her unparalleled styling sense.