Rashmika Mandanna loves to fly in luxury, and this red-hot Rs 2,74,900 Versace bag is proof

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Chhaava. After impressing fans with her elegant ethnic looks during the film’s promotions, she is now winning hearts with her effortless casual style. Pulling off a laid-back airport look, she added a luxurious touch with a bold red Versace bag. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

For her travel look, the Goodbye actor opted for a basic yet stylish t-shirt. Perfect for a day of travel, she chose a light grey V-neck tee with half sleeves, ensuring both comfort and style.

Continuing her laid-back style, Mandanna paired her top with light blue denim. Featuring a wide-legged fit, the jeans complemented her effortlessly chic vibe. Walking with grace, she nailed the perfect airport look.

The actor seems to have found her go-to pair of comfy slip-ons. Often spotted wearing them, the flip-flops featured a chunky base, adding to her relaxed aesthetic. Matching her top, she opted for a grey palette with wide-strapped footwear.

With a smartwatch on her wrist and a big scrunchie, Rashmika Mandanna added a pop of color with a yellow cap. To beat the heat, she paired her look with black-tinted sunglasses. Elevating her casual style with a touch of luxury, she carried a stunning red Versace bag, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 2,74,900.

Keeping it natural, the Pushpa star opted for minimal makeup to complement her effortless look. She went with a hydrating base, a hint of cheek tint, and a peachy lip shade, letting her natural beauty shine.

What do you think of her latest airport look?