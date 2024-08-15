Karisma Kapoor’s white flared kurta set is exactly what we need for our intimate family gatherings

Today, August 15, marks the 78th Independence Day. Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor was at her best in terms of fashion. Over the years, she has repeatedly given her fans fashion goals, and she was recently seen donning an all-white kurta set, which they did not fail to capture. Let’s get into the details of the outfit.

Her kurta set featured a white kurta with a V-neck and full sleeves. The dress's design was constricting and fitted at the waist, then flared out gracefully below and gave an aesthetically pleasing look. A standout detail was the zip running from the bust to the hem, giving an extra edge to the traditional design.

She paired the kurta with straight-leg white pants, which complemented the flowy kurta and kept the look balanced. The pants allowed the flared kurta to take center stage without any distraction.

Karisma Kapoor has long been celebrated for her impeccable sense of style, particularly when it comes to ethnic fashion. Her ethnic wardrobe often features classic silhouettes that celebrate the beauty of Indian traditional attire, and her white kurta set is no different.

Karisma’s kurta set is perfect for intimate celebrations like cozy family dinners, anniversaries, or birthday celebrations. It is also a great choice for tea parties with friends or religious puja or celebrations.

Karisma’s choice of accessories was just as understated as her kurta. She opted for silver earrings and rings that added subtle shine to her outfit. Her silver juttis matched perfectly with her outfit and completed the traditional appeal.

Her makeup was spot on, too, with bright red lipstick adding a pop of color to her all-white look. Her eyes were kohl-rimmed, providing a defined look. Her radiant skin and blushed cheeks created a fresh appearance and gave her a glowing complexion. She styled her hair in a neat bun to complete her look, keeping it minimal yet stylish.

Karisma’s Independence Day outfit feels and looks absolutely amazing. With impeccably chosen accessories, she showcased how thoughtful styling can add life to a simple dress.

