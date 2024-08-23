Keerthy Suresh’s deep violet saree with golden vines is the ultimate embodiment of glam and glitz for Ganesh Chaturthi

Keerthy Suresh has been busy promoting her film, Raghu Thatha. Now that the film is out, she shares some fabulous promotional looks on social media. One outfit that has caught everyone’s eye is her deep violent saree from the brand Jadon, which she wore during the promotions. Let’s take a closer look at her saree.

The saree is an exquisite choice for anyone seeking to make the best statement at weddings or other festive occasions. The color of the saree is dark violet which is quite rich and intense, adding to the overall tone of elegance of the piece. This beautiful saree has detailed golden vines all over the saree and runs all across the drape. Golden sequins adorn the design, giving it a shimmery blingy appearance. The sarees exquisitely embroidered golden flowers made of sequins add to its grandeur and make it the perfect option for celebrations and get-togethers.

The Baby John actress with a matching deep violet sleeveless blouse gave a contrast to the intricate golden embroidery on the saree. The sleeveless design and plunging neckline ensured that the focus remains on the saree.

Her deep violet ensemble is perfect for grand weddings, upscale cocktail parties, festive celebrations like Diwali where glitz and glam is appreciated or special events where you want to make a memorable statement.

The 31-year-old opted for a diamond ring and golden earrings, which perfectly matched the saree’s festive golden accents. Her choice of metallic heels completed her accessories.

Her make-up was equally striking. She went for winged eyeliner that elongated her eyes and mascara-laden lashes, volumizing her lashes and adding a touch of drama. Her soft mauve lipstick balanced the boldness of her eyes. Her cheeks looked beautifully flushed and brightened, lending a luminous touch to her face. Bouncy curls adorned her tresses, adding fun and dynamic appeal to the overall appearance.

Keerthy Suresh's deep violet saree is not only a piece of clothing but is also an epitome of elegance and fashion. Anyone planning a wedding or preparing for any festival can rely on this saree. It is a perfect marriage between the modern and the traditional. The color can go well with most skin tones while patterns on it make sure that no one will lose sight of you in any gathering.

Wedding and festive seasons are here, So get inspired and create a memorable look like Keerthy’s. This saree is a great example of how fashion can be used to enhance and celebrate special occasions no matter what color you choose or how you incorporate design elements into your outfit.

