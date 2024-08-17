Keerthy Suresh in her white saree shows us how to slay retro look with fresh twist of florals; take cues

Popular South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is known for her ethnic way of channeling her style statement. Over the years, she has often turned heads with her fashion sense and during the promotions of her recent movie Raghu Thatha, she has continued to exude her elegance in sarees.

A few hours back, Keerthy shared a series of pictures from one of the promotional events of Raghu Thatha on her Instagram handle. She looked like an angel, and we are clearly going gaga over her clear makeup aesthetic and simple traditional streak of fashion. So, let's dive in straight to decode her lookbook.

Keerthy Suresh's fashion aesthetic

Since the last few days, Keerthy has been flaunting her beauty in six-yards of elegance. She is clearly in her soft girlie era. Now, in the recent post, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful sheer white saree from Pero's collection. Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “From my RETRO vault.”

The pretty and delicate wavy border and intricately designed multi-colored floral patterns on the saree, added a pop of color and edge to the whole look. Apart from the striking patterns, the saree had small red flowers embroidered all over it. Keerthy Suresh opted for a white halter-neck blouse that featured a huge bow-tie detailing in the back. The South diva served retro vibes with a modern touch.

Keerthy's stylist Shruthi Manjari chose a simple and classic look for her. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of dainty heart-shaped golden earstuds, and opted out of any other jewelry to keep the focus on her attire.

In terms of beauty, the actress opted for a matte foundation, accentuated her cheeks with contour and blush, and defined her brows. Her eyes were adorned with bronze and brown eyeshadow, finished off with luscious, mascara-coated lashes. To tie everything together, she chose a vibrant cherry red lipstick that beautifully matched the red accents of her saree, balancing out the predominance of white. Keerthy's hairstylist added a stylish touch with her hair styled in tight curls.

A few days back, Keerthy Suresh was seen donning a red and white silk saree from the brand The Silk Story and teamed it up with a white blouse with netted sleeves. She completed the look with a pair of hoop-like ethnic earrings. And with minimal makeup, sunnies and a braided hairstyle, she accentuated the whole look.

Well, what are your thoughts about Keerthy Suresh's fashion statement? Let us know in the comments.

