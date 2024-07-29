Keerthy Suresh’s multicolored floral saree worth Rs 61,000, is nothing short of a blooming field of flowers

Floral trend has made its way through fashion this season, adorning everything from dresses, skirts tops and sarees. This is not just a flared-up trend but a classic fashion statement that gives a new and stylish dimension to every attire. Recently, Keerthy Suresh has also joined the floral bandwagon, showcasing how to flawlessly style the floral saree perfectly while promoting her movie, Raghu Thatha.

Floral sarees are a brilliant way to infuse touch of nature into traditional wear, making them perfect for various occasions and undoubtedly, Keerthy’s latest look has given everyone a glimpse into how it can be done right. Now, let’s focus on the details of her saree.

Keerthy Suresh’s floral saree

The saree worn by Keerthy Suresh is a work of art from designer label Torani, a renowned brand known for their exquisite craftsmanship. The chanderi saree comes with a striking black base embellished with detailed floral motifs in vivid shades of yellow, green, pink and red. The saree is a variety of occasions because of the dramatic and beautiful impact created by the contrast between bright blooms and black base.

A scalloped border in green and silver tones further accentuates the saree, giving it a hint of opulence and grace. The scalloped border beautifully frames and colorful tassel details on edges of the saree enhance its overall appeal.

Advertisement

Keerthy chose a blouse that gives her traditional saree a contemporary edge to go with it. The heart shaped blouse, made from opulent slub silk, added a modern touch while flawlessly complementing the saree’s grandeur.

The blouse’s backless design accentuated its style and lent it a hint of charm. The floral print on the blouse mirrors those on the saree, creating a cohesive and co-ordinated look. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs 61,000.

Keerthy’s accessories and glam

The Baby John actress perfectly balances the intricate details of her saree and blouse. She opted for white pearl choker and tiny studs. In terms of make-up, she opted for bold wing eyeliner that accentuated her eyes and subtle shimmery eyeshadow.

A soft, nude shade provided a polished finish and blush and ample highlighter added radiant glow to her complexion. She completed her look with a tiny black bindi which also gave traditional touch.

Advertisement

She finished her look with her hair tied in a braid adorned with parranda and roses, adding a romantic and traditional vibe to her ensemble also complementing the floral theme of her saree.

For those looking to make a statement in floral fashion, Keerthy Suresh’s look provides ample inspiration on how to blend tradition with contemporary style.

What are your thoughts on Keerthy’s latest style file? Do tell us in the comments!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra makes basics look trendy in checked coat and denim jeans accentuated with luxe accessories