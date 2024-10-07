Khushi Kapoor wears sister Janhvi's Alexandre Vauthier shimmery gown from 2022's KWK show and she nailed it

When it comes to Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor always attract attention, not only for their talent but also for their impeccable sense of style. Recently, Khushi Kapoor wore the same Alexandre Vauthier gown that her sister Janhvi Kapoor wore during an episode of Koffee with Karan in 2022 to a friend's birthday party. This shows their strong bond and support for each other's fashion choices. Let's take a closer look at Khushi’s outfit.

Khushi's gown was a showstopper from every angle. Crafted from luxurious stretched jersey and adorned with iridescent microcrystals, it exudes elegance. The striking long, plunging V-neckline added a bold touch and made a daring fashion statement. The dress's gathered skirt had intricate ruching details that elegantly hugged her frame, ensuring all eyes were on her.

The thigh-high slit truly elevated her look, allowing Khushi to showcase her legs while maintaining a touch of elegance. This bold detail added a sense of movement to the gown, making it perfect for an evening of dancing and celebration.

The distinctive feature of this dress is the clear 80s party theme, which is at the heart of Vauthier’s designs. Vauthier's work is often associated with a style he calls ‘retro-bling,’ capturing the disco spirit, as does the gown worn by Khushi. The vivid strokes of sequins sparkled under the lights and captured the essence of the bold fashion that ruled the scene then. The 80s party theme in Vauthier's designs is characterized by bold colors, sequins, and daring silhouettes, all of which are evident in Khushi's gown.

Advertisement

To complement her stunning gown, Khushi chose carefully selected accessories that elevated her look without overshadowing the dress. A delicate, elegant chain hung from her neck, and shiny bracelets adorned her wrists. Her fingers were adorned with rings, adding minimalistic sophistication to her overall appearance.

The actress's makeup was a perfect balance of daring and restraint. She wore a rich brown lipstick that stood out without overpowering everything else, a bold choice that added to her overall look. Her cheeks were beautifully highlighted and blushed, creating a fresh and radiant glow. The brown smokey eyeshadow added depth and drama to her gaze, perfectly complemented by her feathered brows.

To complete her look, the Archies actress styled her hair in soft curls that cascaded down her shoulders, adding a gentle touch to her bold outfit. This made her ready for a night of celebration.

Finally, it's fair to say that Khushi and Janhvi have not only created a graceful fashion moment but also proved that fashion has no age limit. Whether it's wearing your sister’s gown or swapping jewelry, creativity matters.

Advertisement

The next time you admire a great piece of clothing on your sister, don't hesitate to say, “I want to borrow that.” Who knows? You might just start a whole new fashion trend. Cheers to sisters and their stylish exchanges that keep the fashion world vibrant and exciting!

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor wears a backless mini ivory pearl dress by Manish Malhotra and it can be your perfect wedding after-party outfit