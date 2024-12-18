Kapoor duo Janhvi and Khushi's white lehenga looks show us how to nail the twinning game with your sister this wedding season

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the famous and stylish Kapoor sisters, have often left us spellbound with their unique and impeccable fashion sense. No matter the occasion, the sisters always know how to stay together and slay together. This wedding season, the sister duo served as a style guide on how to master twinning in white lehengas. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor, one of the hottest Kapoor girls, nailed the white lehenga like no one else ever could. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture of herself slaying in a Manish Malhotra-crafted white lehenga—a perfect outfit for the wedding season. Starting with her blouse, it featured a halter neckline, sleeveless details, and intricate pearlwork that added a standout touch to her appearance. The addition of dangling pearls gave a glamorous edge to her look.

Devara actress paired her blouse with a matching white lehenga adorned with intricate detailing and white embroidery. The polished work on the waist and the flowy details of her lehenga were perfect for creating a dreamy twirl. To complete her outfit, the actress opted for a white dupatta featuring intricate pearl detailing, styled on both sides of her shoulders. Everything—from her blouse to her dupatta—was perfectly styled, flaunting all three pieces equally.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor was a 10/10 twinning with her sister. Just like Janhvi, she also wore a white lehenga but with a slightly different style. Her sleeveless blouse featured a square neckline, adding a sultry vibe to her appearance.

She styled her blouse with a matching lehenga featuring polished work on the waistband and flowy details at the bottom—a perfect lehenga for every girl. Her lehenga was adorned with intricate white embroidery, giving off rich and elegant vibes.

For a feminine appearance, Khushi opted for a sequin-work sheer dupatta. Instead of placing it on both shoulders, she styled her dupatta on one side, letting it gracefully fall over her arm.

As for accessories, both sisters opted for choker necklaces. However, when it came to earrings, Janhvi chose a statement stud, while Khushi went for traditional danglers.

Janhvi and Khushi’s white lehenga looks are the perfect inspiration for twinning with your sister this wedding season. Everything—from the color of their outfits to their accessories—reflected their perfect sister goals, and we must agree that we adore this bond. Just like them, if you’re planning to twin with your sister and are looking for great ideas, these two are worth taking inspiration from. Trust me, they won’t disappoint.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari redefines denim-on-denim with an effortless yet game-changing twist to elevate your wardrobe