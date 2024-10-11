Kiara Advani wears a semi-formal outfit to airport and is perfect for casual Fridays at work

Once again, Kiara Advani has proved how comfort and style do not have to clash, particularly in airport dressing. The actress was recently seen at the Mumbai airport, where she pulled off a rather simple look with great style. She picked up a light pink shirt for her trip and teamed it with white wide-leg pants in order to give a neat and easy look. Let us take a look at her attire.

Kiara was seen at the airport and looked stylish as always, without any effort, in an ensemble that was both classy and comfortable. She wore a pink button-down shirt and rolled up her sleeves, giving the outfit a formal yet casual feel.

The shirt had exquisite features—a scalloped hem and intricate embroidery on the borders—which added a soft feminine appeal to the look. This elegant top was complemented with a pair of clean white straight wide-leg pants, which fitted neatly into the outfit, creating a classy and comfortable look.

To round off her airport look, Kiara put on a pair of fashionable sunglasses that took it a notch higher. For the footwear, she chose to wear transparent heels, which added a classy touch to the overall appearance.

The most eye-catching accessory she owned was the Balenciaga Bel Air bag, a designer bag worth a jaw-dropping amount of Rs. 6,54,969. The bag, which has a slim silhouette, is not just for style purposes; it is a true representation of luxury fashion.

Advertisement

For added safety and to maintain a low profile, Kiara covered her face with a mask. She kept her hair down, letting it fall naturally to complement the relaxed yet sophisticated look.

What do we love most? Most of all, we appreciate—how Kiara managed to look formal yet not stiff or overly serious in her attire. This made it appropriate and chic enough for even some airport lounging. If you are about to board a plane, then take a leaf from her book: comfort coupled with style is an unbeatable weapon.

Only Kiara can pull off the combination of soft pink and sleek white pants and make it look like she is on an airport runway. Someone hand her a boarding pass to a fashion award show already!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani transforms into literal doll with gasp-worthy off-shoulder midi dress worth Rs 73,042