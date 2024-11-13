Kareena Kapoor in Tom Ford’s vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002 look is real vintage and proves ain’t no one like her

When it comes to serving the ultimate style game, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the best name we could think of. And with her recent look, she just proved us right. Today (13 November) for the Tira event at Jio World Plaza Mumbai, Bebo was seen making a vivid entry wearing the black off-shoulder ruched top, and midi skirt. And we must say, black never looked so beautiful before. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

All set for the star-studded glamorous event, Kareena Kapoor chose to set some new party style standards. Proving that black never goes wrong, the actress decided to get dressed up in an all-black look which made her nothing short of vision.

Bebo's vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002 from the shelves of Tom Ford was designed with an off-shoulder ruched top. Perfect to highlight her features with a deep V-neckline, and enchanting sleeves, this top was all about the iconic detailing. Her sleeves had a style where the upper part of sleeves is wide, and cascading down it gets narrow, covering the half palm. Also, the black button in the front gave a whole feminine touch to the look.

Looking down at the bottom, she paired this showstopper top with the black midi skirt. With the bodycon detailing, the skirt hugged her waist from all the right side, giving a whole elegant, and sophisticated touch to her party look.

Pulling the whole look together, the dress featured a long black sash detailing falling from the inner of the top to the knee-length of the skirt. This simple yet attractive touch added a whole dramatic effect to her outfit.

Those black stockings showcase the right amount of skin, giving a whole transformative touch to her look. This simple addition made her look go from elegant to bold. She styled her look with the diamond-studded multi-layered necklace. The best part? The best part was definitely that shiny green stone. In between this, we can’t avoid that sparkling green stone ring showcasing how a small addition can draw all the attention.

The Buckingham Murders actress' jaw-dropping appearance in long lashes, nude lipstick, subtle shimmery eyeshadow, and glossy cheeks kept all our focus on her face and outfit. Lastly, for the final touch, the Bebo chose to wear the pointed black heel.

The monochromatic look by Kareena Kapoor Khan made us believe that no matter the time and trend, Bebo will always charm the audience with her incredible fashion sense.

