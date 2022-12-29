25 Best Bollywood-inspired saree designs to try in 2023

Bollywood’s love for sarees is nothing if not obvious. Time and again Bollywood style icons have experimented with drapes leaning on classic sheer sarees, floral prints, sartorial sequin sarees, and even pre-draped ensembles. Not only have Bollywood divas established their sartorial presence with their picks, but they have also inspired a new take on traditional classics like Banarasi to traditional Maharashtrian sarees. With plenty of looks every day, it is difficult to hold a candle to Bollywood’s unique sari wardrobe, but we have managed to carefully hand-select the best Bollywood-inspired saree designs. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on for an envy-inducing collection of designer sarees that can earn you the best-dressed status at the wedding you attend.

1. Kiara Advani in a classic sheer black saree

While we’ve documented a myriad of saree looks from time to time, when it comes to sarees, nothing can really beat the charm of a classic black saree. Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra's sheer black saree proves you can never go wrong with a black saree look. Recreate the traditional yet trendy saree look the Kiara way by pairing your sheer saree with a black sleeveless blouse with a bustier neckline. Add a touch of tradition with a traditional statement necklace in green to add contrast along with a tiny black bindi and a glam face. Round off the look with a classic sleek bun to add to the saree aesthetics.

2. Katrina Kaif in an embellished tassel saree

Tassels and embellishments never really go off-trend proves Katrina Kaif in a sheer pink by Tarun Tahiliani. The designer saree also makes a case for pastel hues. If you have been looking for a statement saree for the season of weddings, a classy tassel saree in pastel hues is the way to go. Style the saree with a gorgeous pair of pearl drops earrings and a minimal bracelet to pull off the look in the daytime and an evening soirée. Complete the look with dreamy waves along with striking eyes and nude lips.

3. Deepika Padukone in a bright pleated saree

Ever since Deepika Padukone stepped out in her Payal Khandwala’s bright-hued pleated saree, the world of saree is all about the pleated fabric. Curated with lightweight organza Deepika’s saree showcased shades of muted pink and pastel greens as a striking abstract poppy print. Take cues from the style diva and pair your pleated saree with a high-neck bright blouse to complete the saree look. The saree was approximately worth Rs. 19,800 and makes the perfect pick for a contemporary yet ethnic saree look. Complete the look with a middle-parted low bun, contoured face, defined brows, a thick stroke of eyeliner, and neutral lips. Accessorize the subtle saree with bright blue and statement rings.

4. Janhvi Kapoor in a traditional gold border saree

Janhvi Kapoor inspires you to go all traditional this wedding season in her royal blue saree by the designer label Raw Mango. The classic traditional saree features a regal blend of royal blue floral motifs in gold threads with a classic gold border. To drape the saree in a Janhvi-approved pair the ethnic saree with a sleeveless blouse with a dori detailing to add a contemporary touch. Recreate the Janhvi look with a pair of gold-toned traditional buttalu or jhumkas, a tiny black bindi, and a neat center-parted bun adorned with gajra. Complete the look with statement eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and neutral lips.

5. Ananya Panday in a bright ruffled saree

You have to bookmark Ananya Panday’s ruffled saree for the wedding season if you like to blend your ethnic looks with just the right amount of trendy. The soft red saree by designer Ridhi Mehra is curated with chiffon and organza. It features dreamy ruffled details on the pallu, pleats, and border. The ruffled saree is just the perfect modern saree for your best friend’s wedding. Take cues from Ananya’s look and add a playful spin to your simple sheer saree with plenty of ruffles and an embroidered sleeveless blouse. Add elegance to the contemporary fit with gold-toned drop earrings, bracelets, and rings. Complete the look with striking red lips and a red bindi along with a sleek pulled-back ponytail for a day event and sleek straight hair for an evening soiree.

6. Kriti Sanon in a regal white gold saree

Kriti Sanon in her regal Mohammed Mazhar saree serves lessons on how to reinvent a classic white and gold combination into a sartorial number. The white saree features exquisite floral motifs in gold that add a regal touch to an otherwise simple saree. Take cues from the Bhediya actress and pair your saree with a bold strapless blouse to add a sartorial touch to a subtle saree. The gorgeous Rajkumari saree from Mohammed Mazhar’s Phool Mandi Festive ‘22 Collection should be paired with minimal gold-toned earrings, rings, and statement bracelets. To round off the look, the Kriti way goes with minimal makeup and a classic middle-parted hairdo.

7. Sonam Kapoor in a saree tuxedo

None other than the style icon Sonam Kapoor can pull off a saree tuxedo with such finesse. If you don’t want to go all traditional, the Jean Paul Gaultier saree tuxedo is the perfect way to wear a saree in a sassy way. The designer saree maintains the classic saree silhouette while delivering the comfort of a classic black tuxedo. The outfit is definitely a creative extravaganza and features a one-shoulder saree blended with a tuxedo with satin peak lapel detailing. To add to the power look pair the saree with black pumps but don’t forget to add a statement necklace like Sonam’s necklace from Amrapali Jewels. Go for a glam face, striking eyes, a tiny black bindi, and a vintage-middle parted hairdo to complete the look the Sonam-approved way.

8. Shraddha Kapoor in a traditional silk saree

When Shraddha Kapoor picked out a saree from a mother’s wardrobe she proved silk sarees can never go off-trend. This bright silk saree has everything your traditional saree should have. Take cues from the gorgeous actress and pick a silk saree from your mother’s collection and pair it with a gold-toned statement necklace, matching jhumkas, and bangles to bring out the desi diva in you. Complete the with a gajra-adorned neat bun and striking eyes.

9. Alia Bhatt in an oh-so-silver saree

Alia Bhatt in a sterling silver Bloni Atelier saree proves your saree look doesn't have to be basic if you can go bold. The distinctively stylish saree is a planet-conscious saree that’s made up of environment-friendly materials that consist of recycled nylon waste and biodegradable faux leather. Take cues from Alia’s metallic look and pick a gorgeous faux leather saree the next time you want to stand out for your fashion choices. To complete your look in an Alia-approved way pair it with a matching silver blouse and silver accessories.

10. Malaika Arora’s embroidered statement black saree

Malaika Arora’s statement black saree right out of the JADE by Monica and Karishma collection is your pick for the next cocktail party you are invited to. The iconic black saree is curated with a see-through embroidered black fabric that features striking sequin work. The element of the saree that truly stands out has to be the waist-cinching belt and the full-sleeved blouse. Pair your saree with square-shaped studs and sleek slicked-back hair for a cocktail-ready look.

11. Kiara Advani in a white chikankari saree

Kiara Advani all draped up in a dreamy white Manish Malhotra saree screams perfection for all the saree purists. The sheer saree features an all-over chikankari work which is teamed up with a contemporary sleeveless blouse. The saree features pearl detailed and intricate embroidery which makes the saree a perfect wedding guest pick. Go the Kiara way pair your look with Manish Malhotra's jewelry along with her signature straight hair, tiny black bindi, and a glam face.

12. Sara Ali Khan in a quirky printed saree

When Sara Ali Khan stepped out in a Madhurya saree she sure served lessons on how to add quirky prints to your ethnic ensemble. The offbeat saree featured striking multi-colored that featured bright hues. The pretty printed saree was accentuated with attractive typography. Take cues from Sara and go for a vibrant printed saree teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse for the next mehendi or haldi event. Complete the look with bright bangles, silver jhumkas, a tiny bindi, a glam face, and wavy hair.

13. Deepika Padukone in a pearl collar ruffled saree

Take cues from the fashion icon Deepika Padukone’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ruffle saree and go for a pearl collar to accentuate any basic saree look like a pro. The designer saree was curated with chiffon and is the perfect choice for your next night's event. Make sure your saree has a strapless blouse to highlight a pearl-rich accessory. Complete the look with studded earrings, a pulled-back low bun, and striking eyes.

14. Janhvi Kapoor in a classic red lightweight saree

Janhvi Kapoor in a red Manish Malhotra saree proved a halter neck blouse can introduce a whole new look to a classic red border saree. The simple easy-to-carry red saree features a striking gold, embroidered border. If you want to simple but stunning look, you must pick a red sheer saree and pair it with a statement two-tiered necklace in emerald green. Complete the look with an attractive braid for the sister-of-the-bride look.

15. Shanaya Kapoor in a pre-draped sequin saree

Shanaya Kapoor's Tarun Tahiliani saree inspires go pick a pre-draped sequin saree for wedding-goers this season. The Bedhadak actress serves lessons on sporting a sequin rich subtle pink saree. The lightweight saree is right out of the Autumn/Winter 2022 couture collection called the 'Painterly Dreams.' The saree features a statement embroidered belt and beautiful beaded tassels. It is teamed up with a strappy and cropped blouse with a plunging neckline. Complete the look with a statement necklace, studded drop earrings, and a glam face.

16. Nora Fatehi’s bright pink sequin saree

Nora Fatehi’s Akanksha Gajria pink sequin saree is a saree you need if you like to add a sartorial touch to your saree look. Take inspiration from the style diva and ace your saree-style game with a glamour-filled saree look. Pair your candy pink saree with a matching strappy blouse with sequin details. Keep your accessory game to the minimum to make your saree stand out. Complete the look with tousled waves, silver stilettos, and pink lips.

17. Malaika Arora’s bright Maharashtrian-style saree

If you have been invited to a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, you must take fashion inspiration from Malaika Arora and drape your for an orange-gold Raw Mango saree the traditional way. Pair your saree with a choker necklace, matching earrings, rings, and an elaborate silver necklace along with a traditional silver nose ring to add to the regional aesthetic. Complete the look with a middle-parted bun, bindi, and a glam face.

18. Khushi Kapoor’s floral embroidered saree

If you have been looking for a saree that screams perfection, you have got to get yourself a saree like Khushi Kapoor’s exceptional Manish Malhotra. Paired with a fabulously embroidered strappy blouse, the masterpiece saree stands out because of its colorful floral embroidery and sequin work. Go the Khushi way and style your sheer embroidered saree with minimal rings, necklace, bangle, and studs. Complete the look with a low bun and a glam face for the pristine white look.

19. Karisma Kapoor’s jacket saree

If you are invited to a winter wedding, go out in style the Karisma way and style your Raw Mango saree with an ethnic long jacket. Karisma paired a red Raw Mango saree with a cream-hued Raw Mango long long-sleeved jacket and redefined the saree look altogether. Take cues from the saree queen and accessorized your ensemble with statement earrings, a sleek ponytail, and bold red lips.

20. Sonam Kapoor’s not-so-basic printed saree

When Sonam Kapoor stepped out in a heavily printed, deep green Masaba saree she proved once again that sarees don’t have to be basic. The saree stood out because of the statement blouse that featured a square neckline along with voluminous balloon full sleeves with ruffle details at the wrists. The saree and blouse featured an all-over print showcasing micro floral motifs in yellow and deep blue. Take cues from Sonam and accessorize your saree the boho way and make heads turn.

21. Kiara Advani’s green organza saree

If you are bored of basic colors take inspiration from the JugJugg Jeeyo actress and go green. Kiara Advani all draped up in a Torani sheer organza saree proved this is the saree look we have been looking for. The stunning bright saree featured delicate embroidery in white which was paired with a bright floral blouse with a deep V-neck. Go the Kiara way and accessorize your saree with a tiny bindi, contrasting pink bangles, silver jhumkas, and a ring. Complete the look with a sleek bun and kohl-rimmed eyes.

22. Katrina Kaif’s mirror work saree

When it comes to ethnic wear, opting for mirror work is a fail-safe way to stand out in an arresting ensemble. Take cues from Katrina Kaif’s sheer saree with mirror work border details get yourself a mirror-embroidered saree to lead the fashion packs. The sheer subtle pink saree designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is all the inspiration you need for a dazzling mirror-work saree. Pair the saree with minimal teardrop earrings and her signature dreamy waves to complete the look.

23. Suhana Khan’s feather-detailed gold saree

Take saree inspiration from Suhana Khan’s gold saree right out of Falguni And Shane Peacock collection. The sheer gold-toned saree featured sparkling stripes and a sequin-rich horizontal border. However, the part that stands out has to be the feathered trim along the end and the stunning embellished blouse with a plunging neckline and tassel-rich cold shoulder detailing. Complete the look with a contrasting earring and a loose ponytail with tendrils.

24. Madhuri Dixit’s red retro saree

Go the retro route like Madhuri Dixit and pair your red printed saree with a puffed sleeves blouse. The Anju Modi saree when paired with a contemporary blouse adds a retro touch to the look. Madhuri also added a waist belt that added shimmery touch to the look. Go the Madhuri way and complete the look with romantic soft curls, red lips, vintage winged eyes, and statement earrings.

25. Shilpa Shetty’s black and gold saree

Take your saree game up a notch and take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty in an Anand Kabra saree. The actress proves, there is more than one way to style a saree and styles a classic black and gold saree to make a lasting impression. Pair your saree with a red strappy halter neck blouse as a contrasting element and add a statement choker necklace, and matching earrings, and let your hair down the Shilpa way. For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 25 of Katrina Kaif's hairstyles that can be your year-round guide