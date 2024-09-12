Onam, the vibrant and auspicious harvest festival of Kerala, is upon us. As preparations for the grand celebrations begin, one question remains: what should our Onam outfits be? This year, ditch the fashion frenzy and embrace a fusion of tradition and modern elegance with unforgettably fabulous ideas for Onam 2024, inspired by none other than Bollywood's finest fashionistas. After all, we all need a touch of sophistication with our traditional attire.

Whether you're a saree lover like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a traditional diva like Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh, or a minimalist queen like Alia Bhatt, here are 7 celebrity-inspired Onam outfits ideas to help you effortlessly slay the ethnic way for the festival. So, let’s just zoom right in and have a look at these outfits to find your perfect choice.

7 celebrity-inspired Onam outfits ideas for 2024:

Chanderi silk saree:

Vidya Balan loves her sarees and this is exactly why her collection is perfect if you want to get some saree inspiration to take your Onam outfits to the next level. The actress recently proved this in a vibrant red-hued Chanderi silk saree that made us swoon. Such classy sarees that feature intricate gold booti motifs on the silk base are literal luxurious masterpieces.

Even the detailed border of such traditional design sarees is a work of art. For such an Onam look, you can keep things minimalistic with simple earrings, a simple gold necklace, and bangles because your saree deserves all the attention that it can get. You can also add flowers to your hairstyle to add to the look.

Traditional Kasuvu saree:

Traditional Kasuvu sarees i.e. one of the most gorgeous sarees out there, that are most commonly worn on South Indian festivals like Onam, is a hyper-luxurious piece of ethnic elegance. Sai Pallavi recently wore a pretty pristine white saree with an intricate golden border that simply slayed, showing us how to rock these looks with a touch of elegance.

When it comes to elevating such traditional Onam saree looks, it is very important to make sure that you go all out with your accessories. Play with gold or silver accessories to add some charm to your look. Remember to keep your makeup minimal so that your radiant face can shine brightly. You can even add white flowers to your hairstyle to slay the vibe with a modern touch.

Banarasi silk saree:

Are you one of those divas who are obsessed with minimalism but also want to steal the spotlight with your simple yet stunning Onam outfits instead of the dull Pattu Pavada? Well then, you must take some inspiration from Alia Bhatt's green silk saree look. This soft Banarasi silk saree also had a gold zari border, which ended up adding some luxurious charm to the whole Onam look. This is a good outfit idea for modern queens.

Such sarees are often laden with delicate embroidery work all over, which makes the drape look just gorgeous. You can choose to keep things minimalistic with delicate traditional jewelry and a gajra for your Onam look. However, you could also go all out with a unique bun hairstyle and a heavy makeup look.

Cotton saree:

Cotton sarees have always been one of the most lightweight and simple yet supremely stylish saris to wear for any occasion. This is perhaps why so many celebrities are sent to wear cotton sarees to slay the traditional look just like Samantha Ruth Prabhu did with her sophisticated black printed saree look. This is also what makes them perfect for your Onam outfits.

You can effortlessly take the saree looks to the next level with some stylish gold accessories. You can easily go all out with your choices as the simplicity of the saree will keep the look balanced out. You can also experiment with a heavy makeup look and unique hairstyles to make this Onam look just amazing.

Modernized kasuvu saree:

If you’re a big fan of Kasuvu but don’t want to go too ethnic with your Onam outfits, Keerthy Suresh has got your back. She recently made us swoon with one of the most exceptionally gorgeous white sarees. The statement saree had delicate gold motifs and a stylish border with subtle embroidery work all over it. She looked like elegance personified.

You can easily keep your Onam look fresh by going with gold traditional yet minimalistic accessories for this one. However, if you want a more modern approach, minimalistic and modern accessories would easily work with this look, as well. You must keep your glam minimal for this statement to look just like Keerthy did.

Silk tissue saree:

If you’re a big fan of Janhvi Kapoor, you really should take some Onam outfits ideas from the classy outfit she wore recently. It featured a delicate and beautiful tissue silk saree by none other than Manish Malhotra for a star-studded event. The blush pink-hued saree was a total work of modern art and its woven tissue saree with antique gold zari border was the best of ethnic allure.

You must pair such Onam saree looks with an embroidered intricate gold sleeveless blouse that can make it look all the more fabulous. The ensemble itself along with some mesmerizing and minimalistic glam and the prettiest gold accessories is the perfect inspiration for your Onam 2024 look.

Kanjeevaram saree:

Kanjivaram sarees always hold a special place in every ethnic-loving fashionista’s heart. After all these classy picks are loved for their opulence and traditional charm. This is exactly why many celebrities love to embrace their luxurious appeal to elevate their looks, just like Athiya Shetty did, recently, in a plain gold saree with a fuchsia pink blocked pallu, perfect for your Onam outfits.

You can add to the overall charm of this look with unique traditional accessory choices like ghuttapusal necklaces and South Indian chokers along with matching earrings and bangles. You should go for a high bun hairstyle to add to the traditional appeal of this Onam outfit. Remember to keep your makeup natural for this one.

With these 7 ethnic ensemble ideas as your source of fashion motivation and inspiration, you are sure to make your mark with an unforgettable look for Onam 2024. However, do remember that one would only look the prettiest when they’re feeling comfortable and comfortable with what they choose to wear. So, feel free to mix and match these ideas with your own to create a look that’s perfect for you.

So, which one of these traditional Onam outfit ideas is your absolute favorite? Are you feeling inspired for your Onam 2024 outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

