Kriti Sanon has consistently left us swooning over her style game. Be it her chill outfits from her vacation, the incredible picks for industry events, or even her airport ensembles, she always knows how to nail the look. This was proven by her latest all-black look with a simply chic dress and sneakers, that totally slayed.

We are simply in awe of her fashion game. Well, why don’t we get a major dose of Kriti Sanon-approved airport styling tips to knock it out of the park? Let’s have a proper look at her latest outfit and get decoding!

Bollywood actresses often blindly chase after trends to be able to nail their style game but this isn’t even remotely true for Kriti Sanon. Her fashion game is literally class apart and her latest all-black airport look has proved the same. The comfortable outfit featured a stylish black hooded zip dress, created by the fashion mavens at La Haine Inside Us.

The statement pick also came with the unexpected price tag of approximately Rs. 16,995. Frankly, looking at the classy pick, we think it’s totally worth it. The sleeveless calf-length dress was crafted entirely out of black-dyed stretch fleece that looked all things luxurious on the Mimi actress. Even the baggy silhouette looked just as amazing on the diva’s well-toned frame.

Advertisement

It also gave a rather androgynous feel to the outfit, giving a Gen-Z twist to her airport-ready look. In fact, the dark and edgy color of the outfit legit made Sanon’s complexion glow. We loved how the oversized silhouette also helped the diva flaunt her curves while elongating her frame.

The dress also had an overhood with convenient pockets and a double slider zip closure which made this piece a must-have for divas who love to slay the effortlessly chic way, especially in terms of traveling. Further, the businesswoman completed her outfit with matching black sneakers, which gave a sporty twist to her Gen-Z-approved look. They also gave a well-thought-out appeal to her airport pick, and we’re totally taking notes.

Talking about her accessories game, Sanon kept things minimalistic for this one. She added a pretty layered gold pendant with a matching charm bracelet and other colorful beaded bracelets. These simple choices kept all the attention focused on her classy head-to-toe black airport ensemble.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kriti’s hairstyle was also on fleek. She styled her luscious locks into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting that gave her ensemble a touch of glamor. The effortlessly manageable hairstyle is a great choice for divas on the go.

Last but not least, in terms of her makeup, Kriti went for a subtle look for this one, a radiant base and well-highlighted cheeks. The actress also added a pop of color to her natural look with a pretty pink lip gloss and a matching pink blush. This look accentuated her inner glow and beauty. However, her incomparable smile takes the crown.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s latest airport attire? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput looks cool and comfortable in casual light green crop top with stylish black joggers