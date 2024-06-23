When we talk about Bollywood’s leading actresses and their ability to constantly serve head-turning fashion statements, Malaika Arora’s name has got to be on the list. After all, the diva is a true fashion icon. She has always gone out of her way to serve fashion fierceness with her effortlessly stylish outfits, inspiring fashion enthusiasts around the globe. Her style game is all about comfort and class with a touch of sass and some luxe twists.

Recently, Malaika Arora opted for a chic denim co-ord set, which was quite trend-worthy as well. The Dabangg actress’ look legit ended up proving that you can be fashionable and serve opulence without actually sacrificing your comfort. So, let’s just check out her look.

Malaika Arora looked fabulous in a stylish denim co-ord set:

Malaika Arora is a big fan of co-ord sets. She loves to make a fashionable mark with these trend-worthy ensembles, and her stylish choices sincerely inspire us. She added to this list with her incredible look last night— Looks like she just can’t get enough of this style statement.

The actress’ latest look featured a full-sleeved denim shirt with a crisp collar and a sophisticatedly high neckline. The oversized silhouette of the Chambray denim shirt from Valentino also gave an androgynous twist to the classy ensemble.

Its buttoned-up look along with ruched as well as rolled back-sleeves also gave a rather chill appeal to the diva’s off-duty ensemble. This classy piece, made in Italy, also had gold V’s on the front pockets, giving it a classy twist. It came with a price tag of approximately Rs. 1.16,988.

Advertisement

The Housefull actress’ cool shirt was further paired with stylish high-waisted and matching denim Chambray shorts from Valentino. The draw-string waist style and gold V-shaped detailing on the back pockets added to the piece’s overall appeal. Even the comfortably loose style of the shorts was just awesome. These came with a price tag of approximately Rs. 1,16,152. The denim-on-denim outfit suited the diva like a charm.

Furthermore, the Pataakha star completed her outfit with beige glossy ankle-length chunky boots featuring a comfortable laced-up style. It also gave a rather Gen-Z-approved aesthetic to her look. With this comfortable outfit, Malla proved the fact that minimalism is also magnificent.

Malaika Arora’s fashionable accessories and glam picks:

Malaika chose to let her Valentino ensemble be the star by going through the minimalistic route with her choice of accessories. This list included a stylish watch with dark-tinted black sunglasses and a matching ring.

Advertisement

Additionally, she left her dark and luscious hair open and styled it into a sleek and straight look with a side-combed style, making it super easy to manage. This also gave a rather laid-back vibe to her otherwise stylish ensemble.

But, even Malla couldn’t resist adding a luxe twist to her look with the Loewe’s Puffer Goya bag, inspired by the Goya aesthetic. This shiny nappa lambskin piece comes with a detachable metal chain, a magnetic closure, and classy gold hardware. It also came with an extravagant price tag of Rs. 3,49,000. What a sassy pick!

She further showcased her natural beauty by opting for natural-looking makeup that accentuated her features. For this, she added a hint of blush on her cheeks with some shiny and nourishing lip gloss. Her minimalistic makeup look had us taking notes. With this look, she undoubtedly made a major case for simplicity.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s latest look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 times Nora Fatehi rocked the shimmery vibe with her stylish party wear dresses