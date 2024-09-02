Mira Rajput gives her understated co-ord set a luxe touch with a Celine bag worth Rs 4,09,800

Mira Rajput was spotted leaving a salon looking effortlessly chic in an orange printed co-ord set. Her stylish ensemble is a fantastic choice for anyone looking to stay fashionable while getting pampered. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Her outfit from the brand Calling June included wide-leg orange pants and an orange button-down shirt. To jazz it up a little bit and maintain a breezy look, she wore a white bandeau beneath the shirt and left the buttons open. The co-ord set wasn’t just about bright color; some features made it stand out from other similar pieces. The pants and shirt had embroidered palm tree designs and printed sun motifs, making her outfit quite quirky and tropical.

Its relaxed pants provided an ample amount of comfort while the shirt too was loose, which gave a laid-back look altogether. This ensemble is appropriate for visits to the beauty parlor, combines elegance with simplicity, and reveals Mira’s elegance.

As for accessories, Mira decided to wear brown wedges, which gave the outfit a more elegant look but were still appropriate for casual wear. She also carried a taupe-colored Celine bag on her shoulder worth Rs 4,09,800. The bag complemented her dress and added a touch of luxe to her outfit.

Her jewelry was kept simple and understated: she had a sleek bracelet around her wrist, a slender neck chain, elegant earrings, and a normal wristwatch. The pieces brought that touch of glamor into the scene and did not overpower her look.

Mira opted for a light touch with her makeup, choosing nude lips that gave her a fresh, natural look. She wore her hair in a half-up style, which looked tidy and fashionable without seeming overdone.

Mira’s fashion sense is all about looking chic and comfortable while keeping things simple. For those desiring style and comfort at the same time, Mira Rajput’s orange co-ord set from Calling June is indeed perfect. It is a great choice for all lazy days because its playful patterns make it a great choice to relax. It is also a perfect outfit for comfortable travel to look put-together for long journeys.

This can be your go-to staple if you are hosting a home get-together. Overall, Mira’s co-ord set will make a great addition to any fashionista’s closet.

