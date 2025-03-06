Mira Kapoor mixes laid-back vibes with high fashion, pairing brown off-shoulder top with Loewe trousers worth ₹93K

Mira Rajput, one of the successful entrepreneurs and wife of heartthrob Shahid Kapoor, is a die-hard fan of fusion fashion. Yes, with each look, she effortlessly manages to appear high-glam and laid-back. Her wardrobe always speaks the language of modern elegance, effortlessly a mix of comfort and style, and you will agree with the same after seeing her recent look. So, let’s dive into the details!

Enjoying the brunch date with her friend, Mira Kapoor, served another style inspiration we would eagerly take note of. She wore a brown off-shoulder top with short sleeves featuring a ruched design. Not only on sleeves, but the top also had a ruched design at the front and was neatly tucked in the bottoms, giving her a go-to brunch-ready look. The dark brown tone of the op perfectly complemented her beauty, showing that Kapoor Bahu knows what goes best for her look.

In contrast to her stylish outfit, Mira decided to add a laid-back vibe. For that, what’s better than a pair of trousers? Yes, for the bottoms of her brown top, she wore black wool trousers from the renowned brand Loewe, which cost Rs 93,000. They had an elastic waistband for a custom fit and wide pants for easy movement.

Further, it was the accessories and her styling that truly created a look to inspire. She was carrying a chain strap sling bag over her shoulders, and her ears jingled with the statement dangler element earrings. We must agree that Shahid Kapoor’s wife has pretty, shiny, voluminous tresses that she effortlessly left loose, properly brushing them and parting in the middle. She even tucked one side behind, framing her sharp facial features.

The subtle base complemented her natural skin tone, whereas the neutral-toned blush glow, defined brows, and nude finish gave her a radiant glow. Lastly, adding a delicate touch of elegance and edge, Mira completed her brunch date look with the black stilettos, seamlessly tying all the details together.

Mira Kapoor’s outfit was anything but casual. The rich dark-toned top, styled smartly with the sling bag, minimal makeup, and striking accessories carried effortlessly with the right confidence can quickly turn one into an inspiration.