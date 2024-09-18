Mrunal Thakur serves a 'Dhamaka' festive-ready look in beige saree but it's the cape that truly deserves your attention

It’s that time of the year once again when festivals are just around the corner, and you are left pondering: “What should I wear?” You have probably exhausted all celeb-style inspirations, and are unsure if there’s any look left for you to recreate. But Mrunal Thakur has come swooping in like a heroine, wearing a gorgeous beige saree with a cape on her shoulders, quite literally, to shoo your fashion woes away!

Mrunal’s beige silk saree is all about subtle luxury with golden embroidered motifs delicately spread all over the fabric, giving it a regal yet understated charm. The exquisite work on the fabric accompanied by scallop edges is further highlighted with gold work that adds traditional yet sober elegance to the saree.

This blouse, with half sleeves, looked more glamorous as it matched the saree. It featured tassel accents on the sleeves and bore the same golden embroidery for a uniform appearance that brought all the components together. The structured neckline infuses some modernity into an otherwise classic saree, thus making it suitable for those who like to mix vintage appeal with contemporary lines.

But here’s where the magic happens—Mrunal’s saree comes with a cape attached at the shoulders, and it is all things fabulous. The cape itself completely transformed the look. Matching the golden embroidery on the saree, the cape adds the final touch to the whole ensemble, transforming the outfit into something that can be best described as a blend of fashion and fairytales.

Her accessories were minimal but impactful, allowing her outfit to shine on its own. Her outfit had a studded choker made up of tiny delicate studs and rings which brought about a perfect blend between pure classiness and festive bling. By using this minimalistic approach towards accessorizing, she ensured that all eyes were on her saree’s elaborate patterns and its dramatic cape.

Mrunal’s makeup was impressive; she opted for a perfect smokey eye. She lined her eyelids with thick eyeliner, and applied generous coats of mascara to give that fluttery effect. The smokey eye was especially coordinated with the golden shades of the saree and the whole ensemble had a contemporary vibe to it.

The make-up on Mrunal’s face was all about radiance. To achieve a beautiful and glowing skin, she emphasized on her cheeks with some blush and highlighter. While her brows were arched that helped define the shape of her face, this resulted in an understated yet harmonious look with nude lipstick. Finally, Mrunal’s look was tied together with an immaculate polished low bun.

If you are going to a family gathering, wedding or celebration, take cues from Mrunal Thakur to try something classic, sophisticated yet surprisingly beautiful, and watch the compliments roll in!

