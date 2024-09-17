Mrunal Thakur channels her desi queen energy in a yellow Torani Anarkali with green bangles adding extra sass

Mrunal Thakur is an actress who effortlessly slays both western glam and ethnic elegance. Her latest appearance in a stunning yellow Anarkali suit proves she can rock any look like an absolute diva! The actress was spotted radiating in a bright yellow suit, looking nothing short of divine—seriously, she could have lit up the entire city with that outfit. Let’s take a closer look.

Mrunal wore a custom-made yellow Anarkali suit by Torani, which is nothing short of a work of art. The sleeveless bodice was a showstopper with its plunging neckline and delicate shimmer elements that added the perfect touch of sparkle. Silver borders outlined the neckline and edges, creating a striking contrast against the yellow hue. The suit gracefully flowed into a flared skirt, giving it a classic Anarkali vibe that we’re totally crushing on.

And let’s not forget the hem! It was adorned with thick golden borders that elevated the entire outfit. The rich golden accents added a regal touch, making the look perfect for festive occasions or anytime you want to step out like a desi queen.

For accessories, Mrunal went for a striking contrast with her traditional look by choosing green bangles, which added a vibrant pop of color and complemented the golden outfit perfectly. But the real showstopper was her diamond necklace and matching earrings, which added just the right amount of glitz without overwhelming the ensemble. A blend of tradition and modern glamour—what a style statement!

Now, let’s delve into the magic of her makeup. She opted for a natural, radiant vibe with nude lips and blushed cheeks, enhanced with a touch of highlighter for a glowing finish. Her nude eyeshadow paired with mascara-laden lashes was subtle yet glam. And we can’t overlook the tiny silver bindi on her forehead—it was a delicate touch that completed the look perfectly.

For her hair, Mrunal kept it sleek and elegant with a slick middle-parted bun, adorned with pink flowers for a soft, feminine touch. It added a breath of fresh air to her ensemble.

Mrunal’s look was a masterclass in ethnic fashion done right. If you’re aiming for desi diva vibes, this is a look to learn from. Her flawless makeup and subtle glam accessories remind us why she consistently tops the fashion queen bee list!