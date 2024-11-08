Mrunal Thakur adds a streetwear twist to her airport look with a white tank top, wide-leg pants and a Rs 3,05,000 Louis Vuitton bag

Mrunal Thakur has changed the way we look at fashion at airports. Recently, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she sizzled in a streetwear look that was both cool and chic. If you thought comfort and style couldn’t go together in a single outfit, let this be the evidence. Now, let’s take a closer look at her airport ensemble.

She wore a fashionable sleeveless white round-neck top, adorned with stylish buttons on the front. The best part? She deftly tucked it into a pair of wide-leg denim jeans, offering a contemporary take on the classic denim pants. The wide-leg cut softened the look, making it chic yet travel-friendly for the actress.

Wait, it gets even cooler! Mrunal took it to the next level by tying a denim jacket around her waist. Not only did it add a fun, cool-girl touch, but it also gave her outfit a laid-back, street-style edge.

Her accessories really stole the show—black sunglasses screamed cool, while silver earrings, pink sneakers, and a sleek wristwatch added the perfect finishing touches. And for the ultimate luxury touch? She carried a Louis Vuitton On The Go MM bag worth a jaw-dropping ₹3,05,000. Traveling in style, indeed!

Her makeup? Understated yet perfect. Mrunal’s airport look was kept fresh and simple with just a hint of blush on the cheeks and glossy pink lip tint, which complemented the overall easygoing vibe she was aiming for. Her hair, styled in loose waves, finished off the look with an effortless charm—just right for the occasion.

Mrunal’s ensemble is pretty much perfect for nearly all kinds of occasions. You can wear this getup at the airport for a cool yet comfy travel outfit, or for a casual day outing like brunch or shopping. It’s also great for a laid-back weekend get-together. This look is even versatile enough for coffee dates or a relaxed yet dressy business day. It’s one of those magical outfits that hits all the right spots, whether you’re heading to a park, a music festival, or a weekend retreat.

Mrunal Thakur accentuated her airport outfit by wearing minimal accessories, allowing her well-coordinated outfit to do all the talking. It strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style, and we appreciate how she achieved this without any fuss. So, before your next airport trip, take a cue from Mrunal—don’t stress, don’t overdo it, and most importantly, wear your most comfortable clothes.

