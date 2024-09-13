Mrunal Thakur's bold choice of two quirky pantsuits proves she’s never heard of a comfort zone

Mrunal Thakur just proved formals don’t have to be boring! She recently shared pictures in not one but two quirky pantsuits that made heads turn and gave us major style goals. Who said business attire can’t be fun? Let’s take a closer look at his pantsuits, which are not your average boardroom attire.

Mrunal just raised the bar for her quirky formalwear with her first look that is equal parts playful and crisp. She wore a white crop top featuring a deep V neckline, giving us a subtle peek at her toned torso. But the real magic started when she layered the top with a standout blue blazer that was anything but ordinary. With its notch lapels, bright yellow buttons, and lined pockets, this blazer is definitely a bit quirky but still chic.

Her multi-colored trousers were in harmony with the stylish jacket, but they were outstanding. What stole the show was the combination of red, yellow, pinkish-orange, and blue. These bold, statement pants added a fun, artsy vibe to the outfit, proving that formals just don’t have to be limited to boring neutrals.

The Sita Ramam actress took the quirky formal to the next level with some seriously fun accessories. She paired her vibrant outfit with bright green heels, adding a bold pop of color to an already playful outfit. But she didn’t stop there- her pink oversized earrings brought in a funky, retro vibe, perfectly balancing the structured blazer and multicolored pants.

To amp up the cool factor, she wore stylish white-framed Prada sunglasses and looked like a diva. The final classy touch was the yellow finger ring she wore, which matched the buttons of her blazer.

For the makeup, Mrunal chose natural and radiant makeup that goes in line with its quirky style of clothes. Her pink glossy lips were an addition to the earrings. Her cheeks were softly blushed, giving her a natural, radiant look.

She opted for dewy skin to enhance her face and feathered brows to make her makeup modern and chic. She wore her hair in a side-parted knotted bun and injected the right dose of elegance into such a playful form of dressing

For her second look, the actress chose a sleek monochrome vibe, opting for a black and white pantsuit. The structured blazer featured classic notch lapels, and underneath, she gave us a glimpse of a pink top peeking out, adding just the right touch of color to the otherwise monochromatic ensemble. She completed her look with matching pants, nailing the balance between fun and formal. She picked out pink sparkling high heels in a bid to add some color and glamor, which fit perfectly with her pink top, thus making her look cohesive.

Mrunal’s pantsuit looks are the ultimate fashion inspiration if you want to inject some personality into your office wear. She has shown us many ways of turning heads in the workplace, using everything from a fun print to a bright color. Are you prepared to take your formal dressing to the next level? Follow Mrunal’s lead, and don’t be afraid to mix business with a little fun!

