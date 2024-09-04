Ananya Panday’s David Koma mini dress is fiercest pick for nature-loving queens

Have you ever wondered how Ananya Panday is always able to make her fiery mark? Well, it’s all thanks to her fierce and fabulous fashion sense. Ananya Panday’s latest look proved that. She chose to wear a bright, bold, and beyond-beautiful one-shoulder candy orange mini-dress to promite her series, Call Me Bae. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ sassy ensemble served all things hot and fiery. We are in love with her style!

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom in and have a detailed glance at the incomparably gorgeous tangerine-hued dress that Ananya Panday chose to wear. It’s time for some inspiration.

Ananya Panday loves to flaunt her curves in gasp-worthy mini-dresses, and her latest tangerine-hued look for a star-studded promotional event in Mumbai, was no different. Her stylish party-ready ensemble featured an upper-thigh length mini-dress with a sophisticated one-shoulder style neckline. This was thoroughly elevated with intricate and shiny silver crystal embellishments in the shape of a rose. This was an absolute work of modern art.

The Dream Girl 2 actress’ trend-worthy mini-dress, was crafted to perfection by none other than the fashion experts at David Koma’s label. Its frame-fitting silhouette hugged her curves at all the right places, accentuating her oh-so-enviable figure. The unique hue of the candy orange dress, which was worth Rs. 1,21,600, also made her complexion pop. Her entire dress literally glowed, making our hearts skip a beat.

The statement look, which was made in the UK with stretch cady, was elevated with a hand-embroidered crystal rose across the neckline and a asymmetric hem that made the classy pick look like fire. With this pick, she made a case for risqué mini-dresses, and we’re undoubtedly taking notes. Even the outfit’s ruched design added to the overall texture of the look. This was all things pure party-wear perfection.

The Liger actress also completed her ensemble with thigh-length black boots with a dramatic ruched design and classy heels that slayed. They visibly added to the formal and fabulous appeal of the overall ensemble, while making it look just well-harmonized. We are totally impressed with the diva’s modern choice.

Panday successfully proved that her styling skills are totally on fleek by wisely opting to take the minimalistic route with her accessories for this ensemble. She went with small Gen-Z-approved layered silver earrings with matching classy rings on her fingers. Even her manicured nails were looking all things fierce. The diva’s cool choices added some sass to her look.

The young actress also chose to tie her dark tresses up and style them into a supremely stylish high bun with a rather sleek and well-combed base. Her luscious locks were combed on both sides with a neat middle parting, giving a rather chic and super sorted appeal to her look.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Panday’s soft glam. She went with a natural-looking yet radiant base. Ananya also added a touch of color to the look with a pop of shimmery pink eyeshadow and matching blush. Even her lips were nourished with some gloss. This natural look ended up elevating her ensemble.

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s orange mini-dress? Are you feeling inspired? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

