Janhvi Kapoor just styled her basic track pant look at airport with Rs 25,48,252 bag

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport today rocking a stylish yet comfortable outfit that’s perfect for long flights. She wore a grey ribbed crop top, and striking white track pants and looked so fashionable and comfortable at the same time. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Janhvi’s airport fit featured a grey ribbed crop top which is both fashionable and comfortable. Her top comes with a round neckline and half sleeves to keep it casual and easy to wear. The stylish charm of this top is accentuated by its ribbed texture. For comfortable traveling, she paired her top with white track pants from Pangaia featuring an elasticated waistband, making them perfect for travel. The wide-leg design of the track pants ensures a relaxed fit, allowing for easy movement and maximum comfort.

At the heart of Janhvi Kapoor’s outfit was the stunning Hermes Birkin 30 Craie togo gold hardware bag, a true piece of luxury. Priced at Rs. 25,48,252, this bag is not just an accessory but also a statement piece. She balanced her opulent bag with white sneakers which also grounded her outfit. She finished her look with a pair of spectacles.

In a refreshing departure from the glamorous, heavily made-up makeup looks often seen on celebrities, Janhvi embraced a no-make-up look. Her natural beauty shone through. She just opted for a minimal pink lip tint, allowing her innate charm to take center stage. To finish her look, she left her hair open which complemented her laid-back look.

Not only at the airport, Janhvi’s outfit is perfect if you are running errands or catching up with friends. It is also perfect for a trendy weekend meal at a café. The comfort of this outfit also makes it suitable for lounging at home or working remotely.

Janhvi’s recent attire is one of the perfect airport outfits that one can pull off without any fuss. Janhvi’s luxurious bag, comfortable and stylish casual wear with minimal jewelry and accessories all blended to present an elegant and functional traveling outfit. This way, she is well dressed yet comfortable; and this is what makes this dressing suitable for any airport setting.

