Priyanka Chopra takes her casual swag to the next level at Mumbai airport as she rocks the belly studs trend with basic track pants and crop top

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai on October 16, and as always, she’s brimming with excitement. Our Desi girl known for her stunning style, she never misses a chance to turn heads. Her recent airport look is a testament to that, proving that the runway starts the moment she exits the plane. This time, our international star opted for a chic white cropped top paired with track pants, and we absolutely adore it. Let’s dive deeper into her sporty outfit!

Priyanka wore a white crop top with a closed neck and full sleeves, bringing an air of class and simplicity to her look. The full sleeves had elasticized cuffs that she playfully pulled back, creating a relaxed, off-duty vibe we all crave. It was evident that Priyanka was keeping it casual and comfortable, yet polished, as she doesn't need to be over the top when she can slay in subtle style.

But that’s not all! She paired her top with complementary white track pants that were floor-length. These were no ordinary track pants. The fashionable bottoms featured side pockets for practicality, as well as an additional glam factor provided by the wide-leg hem.

Now, let's talk about the accessories that elevated her outfit. Priyanka topped off her look with a white cap, creating a monochrome outfit. Her white sneakers kept the look grounded and added a sporty touch, while her oversized sunglasses gave her style a cool edge and her crop top also gave us a peek of her belly stud.

As for makeup, she kept things fresh and minimal, sporting a coral lipstick that added a subtle pop of color to the all-white ensemble. Tinted cheeks and loose, flowing waves gave her that effortlessly glam touch Priyanka is known for.

To summarize, Priyanka’s airport look was a success because it fused both extremes: comfortable enough to travel in and stylish enough to turn heads the moment she stepped off the plane. Classic yet attention-grabbing, it’s a perfect example of how to nail airport fashion.

Priyanka Chopra is a jet-setter, a global icon, and Mumbai’s style queen, and her airport appearance just proved that comfort can be effortlessly chic.

