Priyanka Chopra’s black YSL slip dress, worth Rs 5,24,690, is perfect blend of sharp, sleek, and stunning

On September 9, Priyanka Chopra took center stage at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York. And let’s just say she made it impossible for anyone to look away in a black YSL slip dress, proving once again that classics never go out of style. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Priyanka’s choice of attire was a silk slip dress from Yves Saint Laurent, but this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill black ensemble. The gown possessed a delicate sense of romance through the lace bust, which harmoniously merged with its contemporary and elegant form.

The halter V neckline drew attention to her shoulders and neckline, while the gathered fabric created a stunning, flowing effect. A mini cape detail on her dress’s back was its highlight, and it was an extraordinary twist, making the classic slip dress look glamorous. The outfit comes with a price tag so hefty that you might need a moment to catch your breath. It’s worth Rs 5,24,690.

As if her jaw-dropping YSL slip dress wasn’t enough, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took her glam game to the next level with her choice of accessories. The actress, who happens to be the brand ambassador for Bvlgari, chose the perfect pieces from the luxury brand to complete her sleek black ensemble. She adorned her wrists with a dazzling diamond bracelet and diamond earrings that added just the right amount of bling to her outfit. It was classic, elegant and oh-so-Priyanka.

But let’s not forget about the beauty department—she opted for an earthy brown lipstick to add a touch of warmth and also to balance the boldness of her dress with soft make-up. Her cheeks were flushed to perfection, giving her that just-pinched glow that made her look fresh. Her eyes were kohl-rimmed and smoldering, and they added drama, which was impossible to ignore. Paired with highlighter, her make-up was all about radiance.

And then there was hair styled in waves that cascaded down her shoulders. The waves were just the perfect finishing touch to the outfit that was nothing short of iconic.

Therefore, it can be concluded that Priyanka Chopra Jonas wearing a black YSL slip dress is truly a statement, and it is also proof that classics remain relevant irrespective of time. Last night, Priyanka wore not only a dress but also a whole look, mood and vibe that was all her own.

Adorned with Bvlgari diamonds on her wrist and ears, accompanied by effortlessly glamorous make-up, she demonstrated once more why she is indeed a force to be reckoned with in fashion.

