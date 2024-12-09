Priyanka Chopra serves cozy Christmas look in beige co-ord set and trench coat, paired with Rs 3,13,796 Bvlgari bag

Priyanka Chopra mastered the Christmas cozy chic look, and we're here for it! The gorgeous photo dump shared by the star herself gives a peek into her holiday celebration with husband Nick Jonas and their adorable baby girl, Malti Marie. And if anyone thought Christmas style couldn’t be any cuter, Priyanka has served up some serious winter fashion inspiration—perfect for the holiday. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The star was clad in a knitted co-ord set comprising a beige top, complemented by wide-leg bottoms. The knit fabric exuded luxury and warmth, making it ideal for lounging in style or stepping out for a cozy family day. She complemented the outfit with a light-colored trench coat, the ultimate winter fashion statement. The trench coat featured classic collars and a waist-belt structure, adding a relaxed touch to her outfit. She left it open, giving off a breezy yet tailored vibe.

This monochrome look gives off major neutral goals! The beige palette is understated yet elegant, making it a wonderful choice for subtly shining at holiday events. It’s comfortable enough for lounging indoors but chic enough to accompany you through festive moments.

Priyanka completed the look with elegant brown boots, adding warm winter charm while remaining chic and comfortable. She kept it all minimal yet luxe, accessorizing with dainty earrings that added just the right sparkle to her understated ensemble. But the pièce de résistance? Her stunning Bulgari Serpenti bag, worth a jaw-dropping Rs. 3,13,796! The bag elevated her otherwise neutral outfit with its exceptional design and luxurious appeal.

Advertisement

Her beauty choices were equally effortless yet striking. Priyanka relied on her glowing skin, soft nude lips, and a natural flush on her cheeks, opting for minimal makeup all around. The hairstyle she chose for the holiday, a neat bun, was both chic and simple.

Priyanka Chopra's outfit is perfect for winter outings, casual functions, or even cozy date nights. With her neutral co-ord set, muted trench coat, and those coveted accessories, Priyanka proved that less is more—as long as it's done right.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra in her silver mini dress with a trail is serving up major 'I’m here to slay' energy