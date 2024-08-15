Priyanka Chopra’s sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana dress in gold and black has bold written all over it

Last night, August 14, Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at the premiere of her husband Nick Jonas’s new movie, The Good Half. The actress looked absolutely stunning in a lace outfit from Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2024/25 collection.

Priyanka Chopra dazzled everyone on the red carpet in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana dress that showcased her amazing style and confidence. She wore a sheer, one-sleeved dress from the famous Italian brand, which perfectly mixed elegance with a hint of boldness.

The dress was crafted with beautiful black and gold lace, giving it a luxurious feel. The lace details contrasted beautifully with the sheer fabric, enhancing Chopra's beauty. The one-sleeved design added to its appeal and gave the dress a unique character.

A key aspect of her dress was the belt, which was bow-tied around her waist. Priyanka Chopra looked remarkable in this outfit. The black belt not only accentuated her silhouette but also provided structure to an otherwise fluid design. This was surely a clever styling choice!

To enhance her outfit, Priyanka wore a sheer black lace camisole that complemented the dress's material and added an extra layer of sensuality. The look was completed with matching briefs, ensuring a cohesive appearance.

Nick Jonas also impressed in his own stylish outfit. He wore a beige suit featuring a cropped jacket and high-waisted trousers, which gave him a sophisticated look. Underneath the jacket, he opted for a brown t-shirt that added a warm tone to his ensemble. Black shoes completed his outfit, providing a sharp contrast.

For accessories, the actress chose a statement chain necklace from Bulgari, which added a luxurious touch to her ensemble. She wore multiple finger rings and earrings that enhanced her glamorous appearance.

Her makeup was flawlessly done, featuring glossy brown lipstick, blushed cheeks, and thick kohl-rimmed eyes. Nude eyeshadow provided a subtle contrast, while her hair was styled in soft curls, completing her red-carpet look.

Together, Priyanka and Nick showcased their impeccable style and made a memorable appearance on the red carpet, proving that they are one stylish couple.

