Ananya Panday’s ethnic aqua saree worth Rs 55,000 will have you falling in love with florals all over again

Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered for the glamorous premiere of the musical Rajadhiraj at NMACC yesterday, August 14th. Among them was Ananya Panday, who stole the spotlight with her gorgeous floral saree from Torani. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya Panday wowed everyone with her stunning aqua-colored saree from Torani. Her beautiful saree is made from slub silk, which gives it a soft and luxurious feel. The saree is completely covered with digital floral prints in multiple colors all over; it brings a very lively look to the attire and makes it stand out.

It has neat scalloped edges and cute tassel work placements right on the borders. Ananya styled this saree with a strappy blouse that came with a plunging neckline, accentuating the blouse with flower prints that matched the saree perfectly. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs 55,000 and her exquisite design makes it worth every penny.

The beautiful piece is an excellent choice for special occasions like mehendi ceremonies. Its rich colors and intricate details make it both eye-catching and sophisticated, ensuring that you will stand out and look stunning at any celebration.

Also, floral prints on the saree make it an incredible choice for summer weddings to make you look cool and stylish. If you are attending pre-wedding events or a bridal shower, a saree like this becomes the perfect choice. For garden parties, floral sarees will fit the setting perfectly and also enhance the aesthetic.

Let’s return to the fold and discuss Ananya’s accessories and glam. Her accessories and glam-game were totally on point. For accessories, she opted for heavy golden earrings paired with a studded ring, which added a subtle sparkle to her look.

The actress kept her makeup minimal yet flawless. She chose a light pink eyeshadow that highlighted her eyes without overpowering them. She perfectly defined her eyes with kohl and mascara, giving her eyes a touch of softness. Her glossy, nude lips and blushed cheeks provided a natural, radiant finish.

To complete the look, she opted for a small green bindi on her forehead, making it all so traditional. She had combed her hair in a slick-back style and perhaps tied it up in a neat bun, adorning it with flowers that complemented the floral theme of the saree.

Therefore, Ananya Panday aced the look because it was an ensemble that was a blend of tradition with the modern world, where every part—the dress, the accessories, the makeup, and the hair—seemed to fall into place.

