Rasha Thadani serves Barbie vibes in purple mini-dress and is perfect prom night fashion goals

Like a true diva, Rasha Thadani is totally upgrading her fashion game, one solid fit at a time. Impressing fans with her acting skills in her debut film, she also left a mark with her style choices. Taking to social media recently, she shared some snaps in a pretty dress and fans couldn’t get enough of it. Let’s deep dive into how she put this look together.

The diva curated her style in a classy purple palette and chose a sparkly fabric. Shining in a mini dress, she leaned towards a corseted-style ensemble. The sleeveless attire featured thin straps and a boatneck design. All decked up for an event, she tailored the dress in a fit-and-flare pattern.

The corseted bodice and the design of the dress ensured the Azaad actor was looking fabulous and turned her into a total Barbie. Posing in front of a mirror, she posted multiple selfies showing off her outfit. If you are searching for a prom fit, this attire is the perfect choice. You can also style this as a birthday look or for a posh dinner party.

Going for a Disney princess vibe next, Thadani matched the dress with a pair of sparkly heels. Living her Cinderella dream, she chose transparent stilettos with studs. When styling this, you can also keep it classy with white heels or black knee-high boots.

Staying minimal on the accessories, the star kid only fashioned a few rings and simple earrings. Showing off her styled wavy locks, she definitely set some fashion goals. For the makeup, she went for a light and hydrated base. Keeping it in a neutral tone, she added some cheek tint and highlighter.

Accentuating her eyes, she played with light eyeshadow and mascara. Well-defined eyebrows and a shiny pink lip shade tied her look together.

After an impressive debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad, Rasha Thadani is also rumored to be a part of the director’s next project titled Sharaabi. More details on the film are yet to be announced.

What do you think of the actor’s fashion game? Would you style this dress for your prom night?

