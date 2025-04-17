Shilpa Shetty owns sequin style game in Rs 1,44,000 black saree and corset blouse, the perfect sangeet night look

When it comes to a Bollywood actress who always makes our dhadkan skip a beat, it would undoubtedly be Shilpa Shetty. Over the years, she has been serving glamorous and chic looks, proving her style game isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Last night, while attending a sangeet event, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black saree, making it hard to take our eyes off her. Let’s take a closer look.

The enchanting black color alone was enough to grab attention, but that didn’t stop Shilpa Shetty from bringing out her best styling. The mocha corset saree from the shelves of Seema Gujral costs Rs 1,44,000. The radiating shine of the sequin fabric keeps her look alluring and bold. The actress’s ensemble sparkled like tiny stars, making it perfect for wedding celebrations like a sangeet night. Draped traditionally, the saree was beautifully wrapped around her body, with the pallu elegantly resting on her shoulder.

Apart from the saree, what’s even more appealing about her look is the modern-style blouse. It featured a strapless corset design with a structured bodice that hugged her upper body perfectly. The grey blouse was adorned with hints of green and purple sequin work, adding a unique and stylish twist. This standout piece was the perfect complement to keep her look both classy and bold.

As always, the Dhadkan actress’s accessory game was on point. She styled her neck with a stunning choker embellished with silver and emerald stones at the front. Adding a touch of drama, she wore an emerald ring and carried a chic green bag that matched her jewelry. The accessory choices were flawless—exactly what we expect from the style icon herself.

Shilpa Shetty’s makeup struck the perfect balance between subtlety and bold drama. The drama lay in her eyes, accentuated with smoky eyeshadow, kajal, and long lashes. She added a radiant glow to her cheekbones with a touch of blush and highlighter, and completed the look with glossy lipstick. Her brown hair was left open, styled in loose waves and parted to the side. Adding the perfect finishing touch, she paired the outfit with sleek black stilettos.

Another day, another stunning look—Shilpa Shetty once again proves that when she steps in, her style game is truly unstoppable.

