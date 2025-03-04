Rasha Thadani-Raveena Tandon play with textures in denim and suede, tying their looks together with Rs 5.02 lakh Delvaux bags
Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon are definitely building a reputation as a stylish duo. Often snapped together, they never fail to amaze with their fashion choices. Recently spotted at the airport, they turned out to be the cutest pair, twinning with matching bags from Delvaux. Let’s dive into their looks.
Rasha rocked a chic matching denim set. Featuring a waistcoat-style top, the washed denim was adorned with solar patchwork all over. She paired it with mom-fit denim pants that mirrored the same pattern as the top.
Adding to her stylish ensemble, she accessorized with black stacker bracelets and a couple of rings. Flaunting her wavy locks, she opted for a contoured makeup look. A combination of cheek tint and highlighter enhanced her features, while mascara accentuated her eyes. She completed her makeup with a nude lip shade.
To elevate her outfit further, the star kid added a pair of heeled black boots. For a luxe touch, she carried a black bag from Delvaux, which came with a hefty price tag of Rs 5.02 lakhs.
Matching her daughter’s style, Raveena Tandon also flaunted a chic look. She donned a suede V-neck dress in a grey color palette. Keeping it fashionable, she layered it with a longline trench-style coat.
The diva completed her outfit with a pair of shiny black boots. She tied her hair back into a simple ponytail and accessorized with gold-toned earrings. Opting for a makeup look similar to Rasha’s, she chose a lighter lip shade. Twinning with Thadani, she also carried the same Delvaux bag in grey.
What do you think of the duo’s latest airport look? Tell us in the comments below!
