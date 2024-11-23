Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Katrina Kaif: 5 actresses who slayed in polka dot dress

A fashion trend can be revived with a more modern and chic touch. Bollywood celebrities often rock timeless fashion and believe in upgrading their style game with new and old. The polka dot pattern dress is the perfect example of this. This timeless and classic pattern worn in the '60s is brought back in one-pieces, shirts, sarees, and maxi dresses, frequently worn by some beautiful Bollywood actresses.

Let’s look at some of the Bollywood divas’ fashionable moments in polka-dot pattern dresses.

1. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma gave some serious retro vibes in the chic polka dot dress. The beautiful dress features white dots and playful ruffles, adding a feminine touch. The breezy fit and puff sleeves are perfect to keep the look comfy and casual. If you’re looking for something low-key and stylish, this look can be the perfect outfit for you.

Anushka Sharma kept her look minimal with side-parted open hair and no makeup look. If you want to rock the old trend with a modern touch, then it’s time to add this polka-dot dress to your wardrobe.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is here to prove that vintage fashion can be ultra-stylish. The actress took to her Instagram to share her picture wearing a polka dot pattern slip dress. The stylish dress features spaghetti straps, sleek silhouettes, and a thigh-high slit, giving a classy and bold touch to the look. The Oo Antava fame surely knows how to slay the old glam with a modern touch.

To complement her outfit, the actress styled it with a small handbag, high heels, and dangling earrings that captivate our attention. This Samantha-inspired outfit can be the perfect dress to own the moment at a girls’ night or cocktail event.

3. Ananya Panday

Am I trippin' or is it that hard to spot the difference between Bae and Ananya Panday? Ananya gives the perfect Bae vibes and is all about the mantra “Call me Bae, I am here to slay.” The actress left us awestruck with her look in a polka dot strapless bodycon dress. The stunning dress features a sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice, and belted waist, adding the perfect elegance to her look.

For a bold statement, the actress kept her look minimal yet impactful with glossy red lipstick, winged eyeliner, and defined brows. So, if you’re planning to attend an event, and just like all the girls you’re confused about your outfit, then this look can be the perfect inspiration for you.

4. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, known for her graceful appearances, is often seen rocking the vintage fashion. One such look is her polka dot midi dress.

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her polka-dot midi dress with ruched detailing. The dress features a black base with small white dots, a high neckline, long sleeves, and a fitted silhouette, perfect for a cozy, and stylish getaway. Katrina-inspired midi-length dress is just perfect to enjoy the brunch date.

For a low-key elegant vibe, Katrina kept her look minimal with just a touch of black eyeliner, nude lipstick, and open hair, enhancing her natural beauty.

5. Sonakshi Sinha

Recently, Sonakshi took to her Instagram to share her picture wearing a polka dot maxi. The maxi dress features a maroon base with small white dots and a wrap silhouette that perfectly hugs her waist. With a flowy bottom, and full-sleeve, Sonakshi adds an elegant touch to her overall look, making it perfect to wear at family outings and parties.

To elevate her look, Sonakshi opts for a high ponytail, nude lipstick, gold hoop earrings, and maroon heels, perfect to steal the spotlight at any event. This polka-dot maxi dress can be the perfect go-to look for a glamorous night.

We are totally obsessed with these Bollywood divas' way of slaying vintage fashion with a modern twist. Whether it’s Samantha’s slip dress or Sonakshi Sinha’s maxi dress, these actresses show us that polka dot is evergreen, and can be worn anywhere and anytime.

Which of these polka dot dresses grab your interest? Let us know in the comments below.

