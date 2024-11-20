Ananya Panday nails the clean girl aesthetic in multicolored tulle blazer and skirt worth Rs 77,000

Ananya Panday is on a style spree! The B’Town beauty is ensuring that the focus is always on her, and her most recent attire is the clear evidence that she has come to dominate the fashion game. Dishing out boss woman energy, Ananya shared pictures in an ombre blazer and skirt combo that is equal parts chic and bold, and we are picking our jaws off the floor. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya maintained a fresh and uncomplicated look donned in a white top that was properly tucked into a beige mini skirt, forming a simple and yet elegant look at the same time. She wore a beige paneled mini skirt with front welt pockets, and it retails for Rs 18,500. But oh boy, that blazer! It was huge but equally stylish, straight from the shelves of Kanika Goyal. The oversized blazer came packed with details that could make any fashion enthusiast swoon.

With their notch lapels, full sleeves, and flap pockets, this outfit exuded structure, while the multicolored hues featuring shades like yellow and purple added a vibrant twist, and the tulle overlay on the blazer was absolutely genius! Her blazer comes with a price tag of Rs 58,500.

the Call Me Bae actress accessorized like a pro, choosing gold layered chains and gold earrings that finished off her look but also gave her a slight edge to the otherwise sophisticated appeal. Now that’s what you call smart glamor and casual chic!

Her makeup? Absolute perfection. With blush pink on the cheeks, shiny pink lip, and luscious lashes that drew attention in her eyes, the clean girl aesthetic was fully incorporated. There was a delicate balance of eyeliner and kohl that enhanced the gaze without taking over the soft glam look. The hair arranged perfectly in a bun added an elegance and sophistication to the whole look.

The wardrobe of Ananya Panday is not merely for display; she also ensures comfort in whatever she wears. She embodies fashion whilst serving comfort alongside it, and if that is not goals, what else is? Whether it is power suits or bright colors, Ananya is showing that no one looks as fabulous as she does.

This ensemble is everything we love about Ananya’s style: trendy, bold, and easy to relate to. Be it a brunch, a work presentation, or simply wanting to feel like a boss, this look is more than enough inspiration. Kudos to Ananya!

