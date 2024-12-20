Samantha Ruth Prabhu vs Ananya Panday: Who do you think pulled off the lace corset top better?

Bollywood fashion wars are something we’re always excited about! Yes, it’s obvious that actresses love to experiment with their outfits, but sometimes they coincidentally end up in a fashion face-off. The recent style showdown that caught our attention was between Ananya Panday and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both actresses rocked their lace corset looks, but let’s see who did it better.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave her lace corset look a chic co-ord set touch. Her top featured a strapless design with a fitted bodice that delicately hugged her upper body. The structured corset-like design, adorned with black lace detailing, cinched her waistline perfectly and was the standout element of her outfit. Instead of tying up the black lace, Samantha chose to let it fall carelessly onto her pants, adding a carefree and edgy vibe to the look.

For her bottoms, Samantha paired the corset-like top with matching high-waisted, loose-fitting pants. The semi-formal pants featured black side lining, perfectly complementing the cool and polished vibe of her ensemble.

To complete her outfit, Samantha accessorized with sparkly drop earrings crafted in a unique structure, elevating her look to a whole new level. Her makeup featured kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy lipstick, and rosy cheeks, while her hair was styled into a classy ponytail with subtle puff details at the top, adding a sophisticated charm to her overall appearance.

On the other hand, Bollywood’s style icon Ananya Panday looked stunning in a bold and classy lace corset top. Her strapless design featured a structured neckline that gave her a flawless, body-hugging silhouette. The standout element of her look was the white lace-up detailing against the backdrop of the blue corset, which added a glamorous and edgy touch while accentuating her waistline beautifully.

For her bottoms, Ananya opted for classy white jeans. These high-waisted, loose-fitting pants featured two cool thigh pockets, which perfectly complemented her top and added a casual yet stylish vibe to her ensemble.

Ananya kept her accessories minimal yet elegant, styling her look with classy earrings that made every Gen-Z fashion enthusiast swoon. Her makeup was soft and understated, featuring a flawless base, perfectly blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick to keep the focus on her outfit. Her doll-like hairstyle added an understated charm, completing her chic and youthful look.

Both talented actresses nailed their lace corset looks, proving this trend is timeless. By pairing their corset tops with structured pants, Samantha and Ananya showed us just how versatile these pieces can be. If you’re looking for a simple yet statement outfit to elevate your wardrobe, their looks are definitely worth considering.

As always, we’re still torn on whom to crown the winner of this fashion face-off. So, we’re leaving it up to you!

Who do you think slayed the lace corset look better? Let us know in the comments below!

