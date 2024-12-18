Ananya Panday is the real-life Bae stealing the show with her maroon pantsuit, perfect for smooth transition from office to Christmas party

Fashion gowrl Ananya Panday is always in the high fashion spirit, throwing challenges to beat her glamorous style statement. She is the real-life Bae because no matter the situation, AP’s clothes always manage to steal the spotlight. Recently, all set to embrace Christmas festive vibes, the actress stepped out wearing a maroon pantsuit that blended festive spirit and glam. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

On a typical evening, Ananya Panday decided to get us all ready to celebrate this Christmas fashionably. In the pictures, she was all decked up in the maroon pantsuit from Prabal Gurung that set a new style statement this festive season.

Made with rich maroon fabric and featuring full sleeves, and a notched collar, her suit added effortless elegance and glam to her appearance. Instead of tucking it in, she decided to leave it loose, and also the hemline of the suit reached right at her waist.

The Call Me Bae actress decided to pair her suit with the matching pants. Those high-on waist, and loose details formal pants were perfect to keep her appearance neat, and polished. The matching color of both pants and suit created a well-coordinated look perfect for the smooth transition from office to Christmas party.

For a statement edge to her fit, Ananya Panday decided to add a touch of classy and not-so-boring accessories. When we looked at her ears, she had adorned them with statement earcuff earrings. Also, as for her hands, she adorned them with bracelets, and rings, perfect to not overshadow her fit.

Her makeup was a true reflection of keeping things minimally appealing. Giving equal attention to her face, the actress decided to first start with the perfect base, and then top it off with subtle blush, smokey eyeshadow, kajal, defined brows, and soft pink glossy lipstick that added an unapologetic glow to her face.

Her hair was giving the perfect good hair vibes. Thanks to her healthy routine, the actress's long and shiny hair was left open in the middle partition exuding effortless charm. Lastly, giving the right lift to her appearance, the actress opted for shiny maroon pointed heels that perfectly pulled the whole look together.

Ananya Panday’s boss-babe vibes in a maroon pantsuit are perfect for the quick transition from office to party. Whether you’re in the conference room or enjoying a Christmas feast with your friends, all you need is this classy pantsuit that can help slay no matter the occasion!

